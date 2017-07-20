Tats, Music and More @Detroit Black Tattoo Art & Music Expo

Tattoo art is a cultural practice that can be traced back through human history for thousands of years. From the ancient Egyptians to Polynesian Indians and from Wall Street to Main Street, tattoos are becoming more common and much more respected as art for the body.

According to recent research, roughly 20 percent of all Americans have a tattoo. Among African Americans, tattoos are so popular that they are celebrated on “Black Ink,” the highly-rated television show on VH1.

The celebration of tattoo art will return to Detroit on Sunday, July 23, with the Detroit Black Tattoo, Art, and Music Expo at the Eastern Market.

The expo showcases live music from Evry Music artists, poetry, and comedy performed by some of Detroit’s most talented black artists. Attendees can also purchase art and browse a variety of vendors alongside live tattoo demonstrations.

Founder Jason Phillips says igniting unity through art is the goal.

“Our purpose is to promote positivity and nonviolence by using tattoos, art and music as an alternative to negative activity and media,” said Phillips who is also a tattoo enthusiast and longtime supporters of local artists and businesses

The Black Tattoo Art and Music Expo takes place 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 23 at Eastern Market.

For more information, visit http://www.btame313.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: