Artist Collective to Atlanta Radio Stations: Stop Playing R. Kelly

The Creative Currents Artist Collaborative in Atlanta recently started a petition to protest R. Kelly’s airtime on Atlanta radio stations. “It’s time we take a collective stand against R. Kelly’s serial sexual, mental and physical abuse of young African American women,” the petition stated. “His flagrant disregard for our sisters has been ignored for far too long. Enough is enough. If the law won’t stop it, it’s time that we take a stand. We have failed our sisters and our community by allowing this monster to continue to prosper, continue to tour, continue to be played at our family reunions and weddings, and continue to get airtime on Atlanta radio.”

The petition cited Atlanta’s history of child sex trafficking, noting that the city was named as one of 14 U.S. cities with the highest rate of children used in prostitution by the FBI. “In Georgia, 12,400 men purchase sex with young women in any given month. Approximately 100 adolescent females are sexually exploited each night in Georgia. In Georgia, adolescent females controlled by the child sex trafficking trade are sexually exploited by an adult male on an average of three times per night.”

The collective considers the latest allegations against R. Kelly “sex cult” where women who live with Kelly are allegedly being held against their will, text book examples of sex trafficking.

Kelly last performed at the Fox Theatre on December 27, 2016 in front of 3,141 fans (3,951 tickets were allotted). The show, which was promoted by Los Angeles-based AEG Live, had gross sales of more than $240,000, according to data compiled by Billboard. The show grossed more than $500,000 less than his last Atlanta performance in June of 2016 at Philips Arena in front of 10,099 fans.

The singer-songwriter and record producer is slated to perform late August at the Wolf Creek Amphitheater.

