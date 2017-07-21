City.Life.Style. 1st Friday: Summer Series @Skip Fridays!

Come kick it during happy hour for summer sun, crafted cocktails and beautiful people. Hosted by Michigan Chronicle’s City.Life.Style.

1st Fridays: Summer Series is a monthly after-work affair hosted at different venues each month featuring drink specials, outdoor patio sun-basking with a Detroit vibe.

This month we are partnering with Skip Fridays at 3Fifty Terrace

Come kick it on the rooftop and sip during our #CityLifeStyle hosted Happy Hour from 6-9pm with $5 drink specials! (NO COVER CHARGE)

