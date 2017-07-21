WTH? The McDonald’s Clothing Line Has Arrived

If you ever used the insult “you look like you got your clothes from McDonald’s,” don’t laugh. The fast food chain could be popping in the next couple of years.

Yep, Ronald McDonald’s home is releasing a clothing line. It’s part of a plan to promote their McDelivery service, which launched in May. That’s right, someone could show up to your door with a Big Mac, sporting the freshest gear from Mickie D’s. The line will be called the McDonald’s McDelivery Collection, a line of “fun, fashion-forward items you can wear or use whenever and wherever you order McDelivery.”

The line of clothing includes a Bic Mac onesie, a McMuffin sweatshirt, and a “World Famous” McDonald’s hoodie. You can get these items for free on July 26 with a McDelivery purchase in certain cities. The fast food chain has named that day Global McDelivery Day. Find a participating restaurant near you by going to McDeliveryatMcDonalds.com.

If you’re not excited enough, you can check out some of the gear below. Let us know what you think.

McDonald’s new line of clothing isn’t as terrible as you’d expect https://t.co/7RrlogHRqU vía @qz pic.twitter.com/7YkuSCAKc5 — Ruben Dario Diaz (@RubenDDiaz) July 21, 2017

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: