694 bars and restaurants. Three months. One challenge.

Detroit Experience Factory to kick off 4th annual DXF Challenge today, encouraging patronage of small businesses

The Detroit Experience Factory wants to give you new dinner plans. On August 1, DXF is launching the fourth annual DXF Challenge to inspire locals and visitors alike to experience some of the 694 bars, restaurants and cafes from DXF’s Bar & Restaurant Checklists. Over the course of three months, participants will compete to win prizes while visiting some of these Detroit culinary destinations.

DXF will be hosting a Detroit birthday party at their 123 Monroe St. Welcome Center on Monday, July 24 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., in honor of the city’s 316th anniversary – this will also serve as the DXF Challenge launch event.

Tania Mackey, a past Challenge grand prize winner, visited 210 bars and restaurants on the checklists during the 90-day timeframe. “It was great to learn about so many small businesses that you wouldn’t really know about unless you take the time to explore. I took my son almost everywhere with me – it can be really kid friendly,” Mackey said. “I’m a lifelong Detroiter but there’s a lot of places I’ve never been. This was a great opportunity to explore home.”

The DXF Challenge is simple: the individual who visits the most places between August 1 and October 31, 2017 will win the Ultimate Detroit Experience Package, valued at over $1,000. Random winners will also be selected for prizes throughout the Challenge – even a participant who visits one destination can be a winner. Participants just have to post a photo on Instagram of themselves and their purchase and include the hashtag, #DXFChallenge. For more details and registration, visit www.detroitexperiencefactory.org/challenge.

To help people learn about spots they might not already be familiar with across the city, DXF has expanded their summer tour schedule to offer 26 different tours including free neighborhood walking tours, monthly bar tours and more. See the full list of tours at www.detroitexperiencefactory.org/tours.

As an affiliate of the Downtown Detroit Partnership, the Detroit Experience Factory uses interactive experiences and innovative resources to help newcomers and locals get more connected to the people, places and projects in Detroit. It operates Detroit’s community based Welcome Center at 123 Monroe and has taken over 90,000 people on tours since it started in 2006. The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) is a nonprofit that strengthens and supports Downtown Detroit through strategic initiatives and programs. DDP convenes business, philanthropic and government partners to create a vibrant, resilient urban core for Detroit and the surrounding community.

