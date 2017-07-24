DIA launches internship program for college students

The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) recently hired five interns as part of its new paid internship program that supports professional and career development for college students and recent college graduates. The DIA also hosts academic interns within the curatorial and library sciences departments, among others, working for class credit or general exposure to museum professions.

There are two categories of paid positions: county internships, which provide broad career training to one student each from Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, established as a further value for tri-county millage support; and the Nettie Seabrooks Gateway internships, created to address a lack of diversity in leadership positions in the museum field.

“The DIA recognizes the value of a robust internship program,” said Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director. “These students will gain valuable experience by working on defined projects with identified learning objectives in a real-life work setting. While some are already focused on their career path, others might discover an aspect of museum work they would like to explore further.”

Internships will generally be for 10 to 12 weeks long for no more than 32 hours per week. Students provided information on their interests and demographic data on a form, which was then reviewed by a selection committee that hired and placed the successful applicants.

This summer’s interns are:

Wayne County: Juana Williams of Taylor, recently completed a master’s degree in art history at Wayne State University, assigned to the GM Center for African American Art.

Oakland County: Katherine Stadtmiller of Northville, working on a master’s of science degree in information science at the University of Michigan, assigned to the Registrar’s department

Macomb County: Laurén Kozlowski of Richmond, working on a bachelor’s of arts degree in archaeology and art history at the College of Wooster, assigned to Collections Management

Nettie Seabrooks Gateway: Steven Conyers of Birmingham, working on a bachelor’s degree in graphic arts and photography at DePaul University, assigned to Learning and Audience Engagement

Nettie Seabrooks Gateway: Jessica Hassel of Detroit, working on a master’s degree in art history, assigned to Learning and Audience Engagement

