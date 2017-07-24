Jason Paulateer appointed to BHS Board of Education

Jason Paulateer is the newest member of the Bloomfield Hills Schools Board of Education, filling the vacancy left by former Board of Education President, Ingrid Day.

Paulateer, who has an MBA with an emphasis on finance, says he has a, “vested interest in the success of this school district,” and he also states that he considers himself an advocate for children and education. “One of my core beliefs is that education is a critical component for a successful life. I believe that community service is the rent that we pay for our very lives.”

Paulateer was involved in the district’s Master Property Planning process and has been involved in the community through Cub Scouts, Volleyball Boosters, Leadership Oakland, and many others. He has also participated in the Institute for Healing Racism, which is part of the Bloomfield Hills Schools mission to create a more equitable and inclusive learning environment for all students and their families.

When asked what he believes the role of the Board is in the district, he says, “The Board should hire and manage the performance of a high performing superintendent to carry out the vision as adopted by the board and informed by the community that placed them there. The board should provide financial oversight and approve budgets that enhance educational outcomes while maintaining sustainability. Both the Board and Superintendent are responsible for bringing along other stakeholders to the table in support of the school district.”

“I am pleased to work with Mr. Paulateer in this capacity,” says Dr. Robert Glass, Superintendent for Bloomfield Hills Schools and 2017 Superintendent of the Year for Michigan. “I have had the pleasure of working with him on other occasions and know he will be an excellent representative for our school community. He is passionate about education and has excellent experience serving on Boards. He is a current board member of Communities First Inc. of Flint, Develop Detroit, Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion, and Gleaners Community Food Bank to name just a few.”

“Bloomfield Hills Schools seeks to create free and independent thinkers,” says Paulateer. “Free and independent thinkers have the wherewithal and intellectual prowess to think on their own as leaders. I believe Bloomfield Hills Schools provides a wide variety of opportunities that allow its students to have many different and varying experiences.”

Paulateer took the oath of office on Friday, July 14, 2017, officially joining the Bloomfield Hills Schools Board of Education.