Lear Corp. contributes $750,000 for Motown Museum expansion

Lear Corporation (Lear Corp), the leading global supplier of automotive seating systems and electrical systems, has gifted $750,000 to Motown Museum to assist with its plans for its expansion. Robin R. Terry, CEO and chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of Motown Museum, made the announcement.

“Matt Simoncini is a visionary business and community leader in every sense of the word,” said Terry. “He truly understands and believes in what our expansion will offer our local community as a gathering space, as well as the pride Detroiters will have as we continue to tell the story of one of the greatest musical legacies of all time in a larger capacity.”

Lear Corp originally gifted the Museum’s expansion $500,000. During the Motown Summer Night’s Dream fundraising gala on June 13 hosted at the company’s Lear Innovation Center in Detroit’s Capitol Park, Simoncini pledged an additional $250,000. More than 400 influential members of Detroit’s business, philanthropic and arts community attended the exclusive tented outdoor event that featured a performance by The Four Tops and a Motown “blue carpet” experience. The event ticket sales and a live auction — featuring one-of-a-kind luxury items and experiences like a romantic hot-air balloon gourmet lunch along with exclusive trips to Italy and Napa Valley — raised a total of $400,000 for the Museum’s expansion.

“Motown music one of the world’s great brands and such a rich part of Detroit’s heritage. Lear is proud to support the Motown Museum Expansion project and to partner with other great community-minded organizations like UAW Ford and Ford Motor Company to make this project a reality. It is important that we preserve the history of Motown in a world-class setting and keep this important part of the spirit of Detroit alive,” said Simoncini.

Terry continued, “This event, created by a talented host committee, was certainly a special night to remember. Matt’s enthusiastic support had a great impact on the generous funds raised. It is our hope that other local organizations will be inspired by Lear always doing their part to improve our community and become involved with our expansion.”

Announced in late 2016, the $50 million Motown Museum expansion will grow the Museum to a 50,000-square-foot world-class tourist destination featuring dynamic, interactive exhibits, a state-of-the-art performance theater, unrivaled recording studios, an expanded retail experience and meeting spaces designed by world renown architects and exhibit designers. When completed, the new Museum campus will have a transformative impact on the surrounding Detroit neighborhoods, providing employment, sustainability and community pride by serving as an important catalyst for new investment and tourism in the historic area.

Founded in 1985 by Esther Gordy Edwards, Motown Museum is a 501(c)(3) not for profit, tax-exempt organization in Detroit. The Museum is committed to preserving, protecting and presenting the Motown story through authentic, inspirational and educational experiences. For more information, visit motownmuseum.org

