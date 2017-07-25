Belle Isle seeks entries for design competition commemorating 50th anniversary of Detroit 1967 uprising

The Belle Isle Conservancy is partnering with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to host a design competition to commemorate the Detroit 1967 uprising. Ideas are sought for activating the Nancy Brown Peace Carillon Tower area, near the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory, with wind chimes, a communal table and seating. Successful design entries will capture the aesthetics and mood of a place for reflection, healing, and community gathering as well as define the logistics of implementation. Applications are due at midnight on Monday, July 31, 2017.

The design competition is open to U.S. citizens (a maximum of one entry per person/per team). Entry forms can be downloaded at www.belleisleconservancy.org. Submissions will be evaluated by a jury comprised of community members, local design experts, and staff from the Belle Isle Conservancy and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The winning designer will be notified the week of August 7, 2017. The design will be unveiled at a ribbon cutting event on Thursday, September 21, 2017, which is recognized as the International Day of Peace.

“Belle Isle has a nuanced and rich history, with direct involvement in the events of 1967 when the now-demolished bathhouse was used as an overflow jail for prisoners arrested during the unrest,” said Brittany Sanders, Director of Community Engagement, Belle Isle Conservancy. “With the 50th anniversary of 1967 approaching, now is a perfect time to recognize the impact these events made on our community, while charting a way forward that fosters healing and reconciliation.”

Contest Guidelines

The design should capture the elements this project is intended to convey of serenity, community, reflection and openness.

Entries must include a text description and full color image of the design.

The construction of a proposed design must not exceed $10,000. Entries must include a preliminary budget of the cost to design and build the installation, identification of the person(s) who will implement the wind chimes, and a timeline for project completion.

The design must be your own original, unpublished work and must not include any third-party logos or copyrighted material. By entering the competition, you agree that your submission is your own work.

The winning entrant will receive a $1,500 prize.

Submitting An Entry

Fill out the entry form completely and email it to sandersb@belleisleconservancy.orgwith the subject line “Belle Isle D67 Design Competition.”

Digital entries only. High-resolution images in jpeg or pdf preferred.

Submissions will be accepted through midnight on Monday, July 31, 2017.

Applications will be judged based on project elements described in the Contest Guidelines, as well as creativity, low to no maintenance, consideration of chimes’ sound/musicality/volume and ease of implementation

Timeline

Competition Opens: Monday, June 26, 2017

Competition Closes: Monday, July 31, 2017

Jury deliberation: Week of July 31, 2017

Winner Notified: Week of August 7, 2017

Ribbon Cutting/Dedication: Thursday, September 21, 2017 | International Day of Peace

