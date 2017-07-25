Fake Street Signs Warn Minneapolis Residents That Police Are ‘Easily Startled’

Minneapolis authorities are on the lookout for a protester (or protesters) behind a campaign to ridicule the police.
KARE-TV reports that street signs, authentic in appearance, began popping up over the weekend that mocks the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Justine Damond, an unarmed health instructor.
On Monday, transportation crews removed at least two signs that read: “Warning: Twin Cities Police Easily Startled.”
The signs are made of metal, mounted with heavy duty screws and painted professionally to look like an authentic street sign, KARE said.
It’s a clear reference to one of the police officers who reportedly told investigators about a loud noise that “startled” him and his partner, Officer Mohamed Noor, before Noor shot Damond while sitting in his squad car.
Damond, 40, called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home. The bide-to-be was approaching the police cruiser when Noor opened fire.
The shooting sparked protest in Minneapolis and her native Australia. There’s no bodycam video of the incident, and authorities have not released enough answers to quiet the protests. Mayor Betsy Hodges forced her police chief to resign on Friday.
SOURCE: KARE-TV
SEE ALSO:
Philando Castile’s Mother Offers Support
Racial Storm Ensues After Officer Identified In Shooting Of Australian Woman
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25