JusticeForRash: Young Black Man Dies Following Police Chase, Londoners Demand Answers

British authorities launched a probe into the death of 20-year-old Rashan Charles, who died shortly after police in East London apprehended him on July 22.
According to a statement released by Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Simon Laurence (Borough commander for Hackney), officers made an attempt to stop a vehicle early Saturday on Kingsland Road.
Charles, who was in the car, was followed on foot by police officers upon his entering a convenience store and allegedly appearing to have been trying to “swallow an object ” (a separate statement says an object was removed from his throat at the scene).
Shortly after being seized and cuffed by police, Charles was taken to the hospital where he reportedly became ill and died.
“There is likely to be speculation over the next few days regarding what led to this man becoming ill, so I would encourage people to keep up-to-date with the IPCC’s statements, as and when they are released,” Laurence continues. “All police officers are fully aware that they will be asked to account for their actions – officers are not exempt from the law and we would not wish to be.”
Hackney Stand Up To Racism held a candlelight vigil on Monday to honor Charles and seek answers. The hashtag #JusticeForRash was also created to increase awareness.
This story is developing.
SOURCE: Metropolitan Police
SEE ALSO:
Nine White UK Black Lives Matter Protesters Shut Down London Airport Over Environmental Racism
UK lawmakers Slam Trump As ‘Racist & Sexist’ In Debate Over State Visit
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25