826michigan is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring school-aged students to write confidently and skillfully with the help of adult volunteers in their communities. We operate two centers in Ann Arbor and Detroit and offer programs in schools and libraries in Ypsilanti, Detroit, and Ann Arbor. 826michigan programs are completely free , in keeping with our conviction that educational enrichment opportunities are vital for all.

We are seeking an experienced Program Manager to support our existing programs in Ypsilanti, including after school tutoring, drop-in writing at the Ypsilanti District Libraries, and in-schools programming throughout Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor. For more information and to apply, please visit 826michigan.org/jobs.

