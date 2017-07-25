Wayne County Exec Warren Evans presents 3rd consecutive budget with projected surplus

WAYNE COUNTY EXECUTIVE WARREN C. EVANS PRESENTS THIRD STRAIGHT BUDGET WITH PROJECTED SURPLUS AS FISCAL RECOVERY CONTINUES

Budget Includes New Sheriff’s Vehicles, Parks Improvements, Fair Michigan Justice Project

For the third-straight year, Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans submitted a balanced budget to the Wayne County Commission. The proposed fiscal year 2017-18 budget totals $1.459 billion, compared to the 2016-17 county budget of $1.494 billion. Building on the success of his administration’s two previous budgets, the proposed budget includes a planned surplus of $4.23 million.

“We are again able to present a balanced budget that pays for critical public services while living within our means,” said Executive Evans. “The Recovery Plan has successfully brought stability to the budget process. As a result, we are able to deliver real value to our residents for their tax dollars while tackling remaining challenges such as the jail.”

Executive Evans’ previous budgets allowed Wayne County to successfully exit the Consent Agreement with the state of Michigan and significantly upgrade its credit rating. With the 2017-18 budget, Wayne County is able to afford to make key investments in public safety and quality of life programs, as well as position itself to finance the stalled jail project. Link to full proposed budget available online.

More Prosecutors, New Sheriff’s Vehicles

The 2017-18 budget has prioritized the County’s public safety needs with critical investments for both the Sheriff’s Department and Prosecutor’s Office.

“We’ve continued to work collaboratively with the other countywide elected officials to ensure their offices have the resources they need to serve residents in a fiscally responsible manner,” said Evans. “It’s critical that Sheriff and Prosecutor have the tools to keep our residents safe.”

The budget includes $600,000 to replace sheriff’s vehicles and provides an additional $1 million, for the third year in a row, to Prosecutor Kim Worthy’s office for investigating the backlog of rape kit cases. That investment has allowed prosecutors to test the backlog of unprocessed rape kits and led to the identification and conviction of several rapists.

It also provides $80,000 to help fund the Prosecutor’s Fair Michigan Justice Program, a program that has become a national model for ensuring justice for LGBT crime victims.

“Every resident is entitled to justice and know law enforcement is there to protect them,” said Evans. “Wayne County is a welcoming place and the Fair Michigan Project is part of that commitment to protect everyone’s safety and livelihood. I commend Chairman Gary Woronchak and Prosecutor Kim Worthy for their efforts on this issue. ”

Additionally, the 2017-18 budget will fund 19 new full-time and one new part-time position in the Prosecutor’s Office as it develops two important new programs, the Public Integrity and Conviction Integrity Units. The Public Integrity Unit will investigate accusations of police misconduct, while the Conviction Integrity Unit will review old cases where there may be a question of wrongful conviction.

Other Budget Highlights

Accessible Playscapes at Bennett Arboretum and Nankin Lake ($300,000)

The playground equipment includes outdoor musical elements designed to enhance the experience for children with special needs.

A new integrated imagine system for the County Clerk ($600,000).

The proposed budget has been transmitted to the Wayne County Commission for review. The Commission’s Committee on Ways & Means will hold a series of hearings on the budget starting Aug. 3. The budget is expected to go to the full Commission in mid-September for approval in advance of the Oct. 1 start of the new fiscal year

