New dental clinic provides service to the underserved

According to a report from the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, one in four children born are born into poverty and experience severe tooth decay that often goes untreated.

The Delta Dental Center will open at the Advantage Health Center’s Thea Bowman Clinic. The center will make it easier for underserved Detroit residents to receive dental care by allowing patrons to receive dental and medical care, all under one roof. The Delta Dental Center is expected treat 400 patients annually and it was funded by a $300,000 grant from the Delta Dental Foundation.

The grand opening of the center will be held, Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:

Thea Bowman Clinic

15400 W. McNichols

Detroit, MI 48235

