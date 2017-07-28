African American Mayors Association statement on President Trump’s Transgender Military Ban announcement

On behalf of the 500 African American mayors across the country, Toni Harp, Mayor of New Haven, CT and President of the African American Mayors Association (AAMA), released the following statement in response to President Trump’s tweet this morning announcing that he intends to ban transgender Americans from military service:

“Every American, including one who identifies as transgender, has a right to serve openly in the military of a nation that promises fairness, dignity, and equal treatment for all. This right should not be rolled back. We call for an immediate end to this ban that seeks to discriminate against our fellow Americans. The Administration and Members of Congress should instead be working to ensure the welfare of all Americans by preserving the Affordable Care Act, providing high quality education for all children, enacting bipartisan criminal justice reform, and repairing our nation’s aging infrastructure.”

