City.Life.Style’s Summer Love 2017

It’s summer, the sun is shining, the birds are chirping and LOVE is in the air. These couples embody happiness, partnership, and friendship all the things that make up lasting love. Congrats!!!

Juanita Davis & Theron Slappy

Wedding Date: May 28, 2017

How did you know he/she was the one?

Theron: We’d known each other and been friends since 2002. We started dating in 2014 and during the passing of my father, her love and friendship shined though, the way she cared for me, my family and friends confirmed it.

Juanita: Our first date, ten plus years after being friends, was Arts Beats and Eats. We hung out all day, engaged, laughing, talking, no checking of social media/texts. It was a confirmation we could be around each other, and it felt right. He makes laugh!

How you you define love as a couple?

It’s hard to sum it up, so we define it as SlapTastic!

Which was also our wedding hashtag, what we share is so unique, so we made up a word.

Briefly, describe your proposal.

We were supposed to be celebrating a friend’s one-year anniversary of moving to Detroit. After five minutes of small talk, Theron asks — the friend we were celebrating — “How has your year in Detroit been?” She said, “I made a book about it.” She handed it to me, and it was a book made by Theron! It chronicled our entire relationship, going all the way back to our first date, and it ended with a picture of my ring. I couldn’t even flip to the next page — I looked up in disbelief, and he was on one knee. The restaurant erupted as I said yes.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: