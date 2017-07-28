Detroit Tigers to celebrate The District Detroit Night at Comerica Park tonight

First 10,000 fans to receive custom co-branded Detroit Tigers/The District Detroit hats as the Detroit Tigers take on the Houston Astros

The District Detroit Night will feature interactive promotions and exclusive prizes from the country’s most dynamic sports and entertainment district

The Detroit Tigers and Olympia Development of Michigan will team up to celebrate the country’s most dynamic sports and entertainment destination with The District Detroit Night at Comerica Park on July 28 as the Tigers take on the Houston Astros. During The District Detroit Night, the first 10,000 fans at the game will receive custom, co-branded Detroit Tigers/The District baseball caps. The evening will also include a variety of trivia games, exclusive prizes and interactive social media activities. Additionally, game-goers can hit the concourse to pose for photos with life-size block cut-outs that spell “The District Detroit.” Tickets for the game are available at tigers.com/tickets or 313-471-BALL (2255).

“Events like this help to spread the word about all of the great sports and entertainment options in The District Detroit,” said Tom Wilson, president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment, Inc. “Adding the innovative Little Caesars Arena and other dynamic developments to landmark existing venues like Comerica Park and the Fox Theatre is making The District Detroit a one-of-a-kind destination.”

The District Detroit is a transformational $1.2 billion development that includes Little Caesars Arena, future home of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons; the new Little Caesars global headquarters expansion; the Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University; more than 680 new residential units in historic and new buildings; and existing treasures like the Fox Theatre, a National Historic Landmark.

Stars like Janet Jackson, Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Katy Perry and Kid Rock are already booked at Little Caesars Arena. With the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons also moving to the arena, the co-location of the four major professional sports teams within just four blocks of each other establishes Detroit as the downtown core with the highest density of professional sports in the nation.

Comerica Park has been hailed one of the most beautiful ballparks in America, and has been home to the Detroit Tigers since 2000. Tigers fans’ participation in The District Detroit Night at Comerica Park will showcase how developments in The District Detroit will further enhance visitors’ experiences and demonstrates how important the team, and its fans, are to the bourgeoning sports and entertainment district.

Tickets for The District Detroit Night at Comerica Park are available at the Comerica Park Box Office, online at tigers.com and by phone at (866) 66-TIGER (84437). For complete ticket information including season, group and suites visit www.tigers.com/tickets or call 313-471-BALL (2255).

Contact: Ed Saenz

313-471-3436

Ed.Saenz@OlyDev.com

About The District Detroit

The District Detroit is one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. Located in the heart of Detroit, this 50-block, mixed-use development led by the Ilitch organization unites eight world-class theaters, five neighborhoods and three professional sports venues in one vibrant, walkable destination for people who want to live, work and play in an exciting urban environment. Home to the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and Detroit Lions — The District Detroit represents the greatest density of professional sports teams in one downtown core in the country.

About The Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers, Inc., a charter member of the American League in 1901, have won four World Series and 11 American League pennants. An Ilitch organization, the Tigers play their home games at Comerica Park located within The District Detroit, one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. Other Ilitch companies include: Little Caesars Pizza, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, the Detroit Red Wings, Olympia Development of Michigan, Little Caesars Pizza Kit Fundraising Program, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., MotorCity Casino Hotel and Champion Foods. For more information, visit www.Tigers.com, www.DistrictDetroit.comand www.IlitchCompanies.com.

