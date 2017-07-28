Grand Circus Partners with Facebook to provide front-end developer training

Full scholarships will cover high-intensity courses in both Detroit and Grand Rapids scheduled to begin October, 2017 –

Grand Circus, a tech training institute with campuses in Detroit and Grand Rapids, today announced the launch of the application process for the Facebook Bootcamp. The bootcamp will combine Grand Circus’ front-end curriculum with React, an open-source JavaScript platform.

“Partnering with Facebook allows us to continue to position Grand Circus graduates as leaders in the technology field,” said Damien Rocchi, CEO of Grand Circus. “The specialized training that this bootcamp offers in React prepares students with the necessary skillset to thrive in today’s digital environment and fill a shortage of computer coding professionals.”

Applicants accepted into the Facebook Bootcamp will receive full scholarships and training in HTML5/CSS3, JavaSript, jQuery, React, Node.js, NPM, AJAX and json. They will be proficient in embedding media, leveraging scalable vector graphics and using CSS to improve site performance.

Within this program, students will be provided with job assistance training and guaranteed first-round interviews at Michigan technology firms, including Accenture, a global professional services company.

“As the demand for software developers continues to grow, this effort helps to build the pipeline needed to address the skills shortage with qualified applicants,” said Scott Jecmen, managing director of Accenture’s Detroit office. “We’re proud to align ourselves with Grand Circus as it prepares its graduates with the necessary skillset to fill technology jobs in Michigan.”

A total of 25 students will be accepted across Grand Circus’ Detroit and Grand Rapids campuses. Applicants must commit to 8 weeks of full-time schooling from October 16, 2017 through December 8, 2017 and 2 weeks of mandatory pre-work. This pre-work will be a part of the application process.

Eligible students must be:

· Residents of west or southeast Michigan

· 18 years or above

Ideal students will have:

· A college degree or some completed college coursework

· At least three years of professional experience, preferably with some exposure to diverse team-based environments

· Experience in a back-end programming language (self-taught, formal education or professional experience)

· Examples to demonstrate resourcefulness and a tenacity to overcome obstacles

· An openness to receiving and giving feedback

· A growth mindset, a great attitude and eagerness to learn at lightning speed

Rolling applications open July 26, 2017. Qualified students will be assessed on a first-come, first-served basis and acceptances will be based on phone and in-person interviews and exemplary completion of the program’s mandatory pre-work. More information about the Facebook Bootcamp is available at https://www.grandcircus.co/bootcamp/facebook-bootcamp/.

“At Facebook, we aim to inspire people of all ages to be involved in and excited about computer science. With 500,000 open computing jobs in this country and just 50,000 computer science graduates every year, both the opportunity and the need are clear,” said Erin Egan, VP of US Public Policy for Facebook. “We are thrilled that our partnership with Grand Circus will help ensure that as Michigan’s technology sector continues to grow there will be qualified professionals to fill those well-paying jobs.”

The Facebook Bootcamp is a continuation of the Facebook and Grand Circus partnership to train 3,000 Michiganders in coding and social media business marketing over the next two years.

About Grand Circus

Grand Circus believes everyone should have access to a tech career. With campuses in Detroit and Grand Rapids, Grand Circus has trained more than 650 software developers. Graduates of the company’s coding bootcamps work at more than 140 companies throughout the state. Its innovative 10-week coding bootcamps provide students with the technical and soft skills employers need to effectively grow their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.grandcircus.co.

