Michigan Community Resources announces Shamyle Dobbs as new CEO

Michigan Community Resources’ (MCR) Board of Directors has unanimously voted to appoint Shamyle Dobbs to serve as its Chief Executive Officer, filling the vacancy created when Jill Ferrari stepped down to return to real estate development.

Dobbs assumes the CEO role after serving with Michigan Community Resources for 10 years, most recently as the Chief Program Officer. A native New Yorker and graduate of New York University, Dobbs moved to Michigan in 2001 to complete her Masters of Social Work at the University of Michigan and went on to receive a Juris Doctor from Wayne State University. Dobbs has over 17 years of experience in nonprofit management and extensive experience in Strategic Planning, Organizational Capacity Building, Program Development, Project Management, Cross-Sector Relationship Management, Community Or­ganizing, and Engagement.

As CEO, Dobbs will lead and execute the goals and strategic vision of the organization. This includes cultivating funding, opportunities and relationships for the organization’s core service areas, community legal resources, community planning resources, and community education and outreach resources.

“We are privileged to serve organizations on the front-line of community change. Moreover, we recognize the endurance required to shoulder that responsibility with limited resources. For those reasons, we could not be more excited to ensure the support we offer continues,” Shamyle Dobbs said.

Founded in 1998, the mission of Michigan Community Resources is to support and empower nonprofit community organizations in Michigan that serve low-income individuals and communities, with an emphasis on community economic development, by providing pro bono legal services and technical assistance. Its programs include legal assistance, educational training & publications, urban planning services, and community outreach. MCR helps community organizations build their capacity, accomplish blight mitigation and neighborhood improvement activities, and improve quality of life.

Under the leadership of Dobbs, the MCR Board of Directors expressed their confidence that the organization will remain fully committed to its mission.

“The choice of Shamyle Dobbs was obvious, and her deep understanding of the work of MCR makes her uniquely qualified to lead the organization,” said Kimberly Hudolin, President of the MCR Board of Directors. “Along with the rest of the Board, I am eager to see how the organization flourishes under Shamyle’s leadership.”

Shamyle Dobbs, CEO of Michigan Community Resources

About Michigan Community Resources

The mission of Michigan Community Resources is to support and empower nonprofit community organizations in Michigan that serve low-income individuals and communities, with an emphasis on community economic development, by providing pro bono legal services and technical assistance. Founded in 1998, its programs include legal assistance, educational training & publications, urban planning services, and community outreach. MCR helps community organizations build their capacity, accomplish blight mitigation and neighborhood improvement activities, and improve quality of life. Learn more at mi-community.org.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: