MomsRising applauds U.S. Senators, remain strong on health care for all

‘We Will Remain Vigilant’

Statement from Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, executive director and CEO of MomsRising, a national online and on-the-ground organization of more than 1 million mothers and their families, on the U.S. Senate’s failed push to repeal the Affordable Care Act:

“Moms across America are breathing a temporary sigh of relief today because the U.S. Senate leadership’s push to repeal the Affordable Care Act failed — at least for now. Despite a flurry of last-minute back-room dealings, Senate Republican leaders were rightly unable to corral enough votes to pass their destructive ‘Skinny Repeal’ bill, which would have destabilized insurance markets, ripped coverage away from millions of people, and caused lasting damage to the health of our families and to our economy.

“The moms of America thank the U.S. Senators who stood strong for our children and economy today.

“On the whole, too many Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate have shown shocking disregard for our nation’s families throughout this process. Each bill they introduced would have been catastrophic for our health care system and our country, throwing tens of millions of people off their health insurance while raising premiums for those who maintain coverage. Legislation that would have affected one-sixth of our economy and threatened the lives of tens of millions of people was drafted hastily and in secret. Low-income families, people with disabilities, the elderly, and those who live in rural and medically underserved communities would have suffered the most, with a compounding impact in Black, Latinx, Asian, Native American, and LGBTQ+ communities.

“For months, tens of thousands of MomsRising members across the country have been speaking out against repeal, making calls, attending meetings, sending letters, sharing their stories, and taking other actions to urge Congress to protect the Affordable Care Act and preserve Medicaid — including by delivering storybooks to senators on Capitol Hill and at Senate district offices around the country.

“That advocacy paid off today, when enough Senators had the courage to stand up against a bill that would have caused extraordinary harm to their constituents. But our country only narrowly avoided disaster, and many in the House and Senate are still determined to repeal the Affordable Care Act, no matter the cost. The moms of America will not stand for that. We will remain vigilant and oppose any bill that would make health insurance less affordable, less accessible and less comprehensive.

“For now, we hope Congress will move on. Republicans still have a chance to make good on their promises to the American people by working with Democrats to strengthen the Affordable Care Act and improve our health care system, rather than ram through cruel, unpopular bills that damage our families and economy just to claim a partisan victory. We are thankful we avoided a crisis today.”

MomsRising.org is an on-the-ground and online grassroots organization of more than a million people who are working to increase family economic security, decrease discrimination against women and moms, and to build a nation where businesses and families can thrive. Established in 2006, MomsRising and its members are organizing and speaking out to improve public policy and to change the national dialogue on issues that are critically important to America’s families, including criminal justice reform, immigration policy reform, and gun safety. MomsRising is working for paid family and medical leave, affordable, high quality childcare and early learning, and for an end to the wage and hiring discrimination which penalizes women—particularly moms and women of color— and so many others. MomsRising advocates for access to healthy food for all kids, health care for all, earned sick days, and breastfeeding rights so that all children can have a healthy start. MomsRising maintains a Spanish language website: MamásConPoder.org. Sign up online at www.MomsRising.org — and follow us on our blog, and on Twitter and Facebook.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: