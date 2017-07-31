Summer fun, day and night in downtown Detroit

Around town a refreshing and welcomed commentary on the resurgence of activity in downtown Detroit is spreading with a fierceness; “If I didn’t know better I would think I was in downtown Chicago or some other major metropolis with a vibrant city center scene.” Detroit’s central business district’s expansion urban center is showing similarities to the Windy city in terms of energy, entertainment and eating. “I was just here a few weeks ago and I am kind of lost and a little dizzy right now … the landscape has changed so much I am not sure of where I am,” commented a visitor looking for the Aubon Pain Shop that once occupied the tricky multi-pronged intersection at Griswold, Fort and Woodward Ave.

The Summer in the Park series, spearheaded by Detroit 300 Conservancy programming and production director Njia Kai, presents an exciting mix of lunchtime repasts and nighttime recreation. If you’re looking for something outside of the day-to-day park activities, the park presents and produces a wide variety of free events, programs, classes, and amenities daily.

“Quicken Loans is the title sponsor for the Summer in the Park series. And Quicken has developed a sports zone in Cadillac Square that includes four basketball courts as well as a volleyball court, and there’s also a game area where all the materials are provided for various games,” says Kai, who manages in excess of 500 free events throughout the sseason.

The award-winning Campus Martius Park is the crown jewel of downtown parks, and party central for a variety of outdoor activities. Along with open-air dining, balling at the beach, live music and popular pop-up eateries and spectacular landscaping, Detroiters and visitors can enjoy the best in people watching that the Southeast Michigan region has to offer.

“Campus Martius started out as a concept, an idea, to create a new center, a new focus for downtown Detroit, and to begin to encourage and develop the retail, the residence, and the amenities downtown. And begin to again have a very active and vital city center. And that has happened. In these 12 years we have really seen the numbers of persons who work, live and play downtown just expand,” says Kai.

Campus Martius Park, the office workers’ official downtown gathering place, offers extraordinary entertainment and relaxation venues to enjoy the sights and sounds of summer for Detroiters of all ages. The 2.5-acre park nestled neatly in the ring of skyscrapers and glitzy office buildings in the perimeter of downtown’s business hub, is a show stopping site for anyone on the hunt for an altled in the city’s impressive ring ternative to mundane noontime lunches and the after-work rush hour.

“We have a big after work crowd and we have Thursday night Mix & Mingle from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with a live DJ mix. And on Fridays we have a beach party that features Caribbean and island performances from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. There’s a lot of reggae. Food and drink is all part of that,” beams Kai.

The park’s signature attraction, the Urban Beach, with 4OO,OOO pounds of sand and colorful, comfortable accoutrements provides a dynamic but relaxing atmosphere in tropically-simulated setting for sun lovers and would-be beach bums. Visitors can also take advantage of the food and outdoor amenities The Fountain Detroit, a full-service restaurant and bar.

And if you’re looking for something a little more serene, but equally scenic, historic Cadillac Square is located immediately to the east of Campus Martius Park. Cadillac Square is home to the relocated Bagley Memorial Fountain, the seasonal pop-up Detroit Sports Zone, food trucks offering a variety of culinary experiences from many of Detroit’s most popular restaurants and eateries in a garden like setting.

“The bulk of the activities happen in Campus Martius and Cadillac Square, because those are the most developed areas. But the three other parks also have programs, and the plan is that, as those areas are being developed, and residential and retail are coming in, the activities will continue to increase in those parks,” explains Kai.

The five-acre Grand Circus Park provides an entrée to many of the city’s most popular attractions now anchors a growing residential district while also being the gateway to Downtown’s entertainment district surrounded by a number of the city’s favorite attractions, including Comerica Park, The Fox Theatre, Detroit Opera House, Ford Field, Little Caesars Arena, and The Fillmore. Grand Circus Park is also home to free special events of live theater, opera, music, literary readings, street performances, and a dog park with more amenities and events planned as the area continues to expand its residential and commercial base.

Capitol Park surrounded by one-of a kind shopping outlets and charming indoor and outdoor cafes will be redeveloped with a planned 2018 reopening to accommodate the area’s housing and business growth. Capitol Park is on the national registry of historic places and connects the city’s past with the future.

“We encourage folks to come and enjoy what has been developed and what is a great time in the city. We make an effort to welcome people. We want to impress our visitors and we want to satisfy our residents,” concludes Kai.

Summer in the Park highlights:

• Downtown Street Eats features rotating food trucks and food hut expeditions are at Campus Martius Park and Cadillac Square every weekday

• Live music at the Cadillac Square Lunchtime Acoustics Stage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays

• Meridian Mid-Day Music series happens every weekday from noon to 2 p.m. at Campus Martius Park

• Thursday after work Mix & Mingle happy hour networking events in Campus Martius Park feature iHeartMedia’s Boji

• 4th Fridays, the monthly, all day music celebration featuring national and local artists, kicks off June 24

• In mid-July, an expanded Faygo Movie Night in the D series began with blockbuster feature films running every Saturday night at 8 p.m. on the big screen. The season opened with a showing of the hit film “Hidden Figures”

• Summer Saturday Nights in Capitol Park will have four fun, themed nights of live music, food and drink

• The weekly Sunday Brunch in Capitol Park features specialty drinks, food trucks and live entertainment from DIME acoustic musicians and local variety performers

• Rhythm & Stage presented by Detroit Entertainment District Association and The Detroit News returns on Thursdays in July and August in Grand Circus Park with acts such as, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare,” the abridged version performed by Outvisible Theatre Company and a season preview from the Michigan Opera Theatre

• Tuesday and Thursday Evenings in Paradise musical performances hosted by the Carr Center run through September 1 in Paradise Valley featuring entertainment by local and national Jazz and R & B favorite

• The Detroit SummerFest downtown street party closes out the Summer in the Parks season on August 25-28, with three days of premier local and national performances, special activities, and Detroit style revelry

director

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: