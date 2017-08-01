Fifth Third Bank’s eBus rolls into eastern Michigan

DETROIT – The Fifth Third Bank Financial Empowerment Mobile, the eBus, will be in Eastern Michigan from Tuesday, August 1 until Saturday, August 26. Fifth Third’s eBus is open to the community (schedule below).

The 40-foot bus, retro-fitted as a mobile classroom, is equipped with 14 personal computers and satellite technology. It is staffed by Fifth Third bankers and representatives from non-profit community organizations. This year’s tour will provide financial education focused on potential homebuyers, small business owners, job seekers and senior citizens. Once onboard, visitors will be able to:

Request a credit report and review it with a professional

Receive personalized evaluation of finances

Receive Internet Banking and Bill Payment demonstrations

Speak with non-profit organizations regarding housing, money management and business advice

Receive consultation on foreclosure prevention

Conduct online job searches

“We are committed to empowering our community through financial education,” said David Girodat, president and CEO of Fifth Third’s Eastern Michigan region. “The eBus allows us to serve people where they live and work, and provide the knowledge and tools to help take control of their financial futures.”

The Fifth Third Financial Empowerment Mobile schedule:

Date Times Location Address Tuesday, August 1, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Campus Martius Park 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48226 Wednesday, August 2, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Build Institute 2701 Bagley Ave., Detroit, MI 48216 Thursday, August 3, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency 26650 Eureka Rd., Taylor, MI 48180 Friday, August 4, 2017 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Samaritan Center 5555 Conner St., Detroit, MI 48213 Saturday, August 5, 2017 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Greater Works Foundation 16801 Schoolcraft St., Detroit, MI 48227 Tuesday, August 8, 2017 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Mohican Regent Block Club Assn. 15415 Gratiot Ave., Detroit, MI 48205 Wednesday, August 9, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Northwest Activities Center 18100 Meyers Rd., Detroit, MI 48235 Thursday, August 10, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. OLHSA 196 Cesar Chavez Rd., Pontiac, MI 48342 Friday, August 11, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Southwest Solutions Brightmoor-Mission City 20405 Schoolcraft St., Detroit, MI 48223 Saturday, August 12, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church 13500 Wyoming Ave., Detroit, MI 48238 Tuesday, August 15, 2017 TBD Community Housing Network TBD Wednesday, August 16, 2017 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm Heilmann Recreation Center 19601 Crusade, Detroit, MI 48205 Thursday, August 17, 2017 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Matrix Center 13560 E. McNichols Rd., Detroit, MI 48205 Friday, August 18, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Macomb County Action – Thompson Community Center 11370 Hupp Ave., Warren, MI 48089 Saturday, August 19, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Advantage Health Centers 4669 E. 8 Mile Rd., Warren, MI 48091 Tuesday, August 22, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m Christ the King Catholic Church 20800 Grand River Ave., Detroit, MI 48219 Wednesday, August 23, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Mott Community College/Metro Community Development 709 N. Saginaw St., Flint, MI 48503 Thursday, August 24, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 2:00p.m. The Flint Development Center 4121 Martin Luther King Ave., Flint, MI 48505 Friday, August 25, 2017 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Franklin Wright Settlements 3360 Charlevoix St., Detroit, MI 48207 Saturday, August 26, 2017 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. United Way of Washtenaw County 791 Harriet St., Ypsilanti, MI 48197

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had $141 billion in assets and operated 1,157 full-service Banking Centers and 2,461 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. As of June 30, 2017, Fifth Third also had a 17.7 percent interest in Vantiv Holding, LLC. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2017, had $330 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $34 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

