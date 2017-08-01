Fifth Third Bank’s eBus rolls into eastern Michigan

DETROIT – The Fifth Third Bank Financial Empowerment Mobile, the eBus, will be in Eastern Michigan from Tuesday, August 1 until Saturday, August 26. Fifth Third’s eBus is open to the community (schedule below).
The 40-foot bus, retro-fitted as a mobile classroom, is equipped with 14 personal computers and satellite technology. It is staffed by Fifth Third bankers and representatives from non-profit community organizations. This year’s tour will provide financial education focused on potential homebuyers, small business owners, job seekers and senior citizens. Once onboard, visitors will be able to:
- Request a credit report and review it with a professional
- Receive personalized evaluation of finances
- Receive Internet Banking and Bill Payment demonstrations
- Speak with non-profit organizations regarding housing, money management and business advice
- Receive consultation on foreclosure prevention
- Conduct online job searches
“We are committed to empowering our community through financial education,” said David Girodat, president and CEO of Fifth Third’s Eastern Michigan region. “The eBus allows us to serve people where they live and work, and provide the knowledge and tools to help take control of their financial futures.”
The Fifth Third Financial Empowerment Mobile schedule:
|Date
|Times
|Location
|Address
|Tuesday,
August 1, 2017
|10:00 a.m. –
2:00 p.m.
|Campus Martius Park
|800 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48226
|Wednesday,
August 2, 2017
|
10:00 a.m. –
3:00 p.m.
|Build Institute
|2701 Bagley Ave., Detroit, MI 48216
|Thursday,
August 3, 2017
|10:00 a.m. –
2:00 p.m.
|Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency
|26650 Eureka Rd., Taylor, MI 48180
|Friday,
August 4, 2017
|9:00 a.m. –
2:00 p.m.
|Samaritan Center
|5555 Conner St., Detroit, MI 48213
|Saturday,
August 5, 2017
|11:00 a.m. –
4:00 p.m.
|Greater Works Foundation
|16801 Schoolcraft St., Detroit, MI 48227
|Tuesday,
August 8, 2017
|12:00 p.m. –
5:00 p.m.
|Mohican Regent Block Club Assn.
|15415 Gratiot Ave., Detroit, MI 48205
|Wednesday,
August 9, 2017
|10:00 a.m. –
3:00 p.m.
|Northwest Activities Center
|18100 Meyers Rd., Detroit, MI 48235
|Thursday,
August 10, 2017
|10:00 a.m. –
3:00 p.m.
|OLHSA
|196 Cesar Chavez Rd., Pontiac, MI 48342
|Friday,
August 11, 2017
|10:00 a.m. –
2:00 p.m.
|Southwest Solutions Brightmoor-Mission City
|20405 Schoolcraft St., Detroit, MI 48223
|Saturday,
August 12, 2017
|10:00 a.m. –
3:00 p.m.
|St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church
|13500 Wyoming Ave., Detroit, MI 48238
|Tuesday,
August 15, 2017
|TBD
|Community Housing Network
|TBD
|Wednesday,
August 16, 2017
|12:00 pm –
4:00 pm
|Heilmann Recreation Center
|19601 Crusade,
Detroit, MI 48205
|Thursday,
August 17, 2017
|1:00 p.m. –
7:00 p.m.
|Matrix Center
|13560 E. McNichols Rd., Detroit, MI 48205
|Friday,
August 18, 2017
|10:00 a.m. –
2:00 p.m.
|Macomb County Action – Thompson Community Center
|11370 Hupp Ave., Warren, MI 48089
|Saturday,
August 19, 2017
|10:00 a.m. –
2:00 p.m.
|Advantage Health Centers
|4669 E. 8 Mile Rd., Warren, MI 48091
|Tuesday,
August 22, 2017
|10:00 a.m. –
2:00 p.m
|Christ the King Catholic Church
|20800 Grand River Ave., Detroit, MI 48219
|Wednesday,
August 23, 2017
|10:00 a.m. –
2:00 p.m.
|Mott Community College/Metro Community Development
|709 N. Saginaw St., Flint, MI 48503
|Thursday,
August 24, 2017
|10:00 a.m. –
2:00p.m.
|The Flint Development Center
|4121 Martin Luther King Ave., Flint, MI 48505
|Friday,
August 25, 2017
|11:00 a.m. –
5:00 p.m.
|Franklin Wright Settlements
|3360 Charlevoix St., Detroit, MI 48207
|Saturday,
August 26, 2017
|11:00 a.m. –
5:00 p.m.
|United Way of Washtenaw County
|791 Harriet St., Ypsilanti, MI 48197
About Fifth Third Bank
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had $141 billion in assets and operated 1,157 full-service Banking Centers and 2,461 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. As of June 30, 2017, Fifth Third also had a 17.7 percent interest in Vantiv Holding, LLC. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2017, had $330 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $34 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.