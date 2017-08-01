LifeHacks: Comfy Flats!

What’s up party people, I’m back with another Crystal-Hack. Now this hack is kind of fashion kind of comfort and super helpful. I would say sorry fellas this one is for the ladies, but I don’t know what kind of shoes you choose to don on those manly feet so lets’ say this one is “unisex?”

Ok, it’s summer, we’ree chilling, being fashionable in the finest summer wears, going to festivals and ish, with our toes out, but umm I can’t wear my heels to a festival. I mean I can, but someone is going to have to carry me and my feet out at the end. This means I’m wearing my “comfy” flat sandals.

Now we all know that for the most part, our “comfy” flats are the only kind of “comfy.” If they are the paper thin, practically walking on the ground flats that we all have in a myriad of colors, by the end of the night my heels, calves, and legs are in desperate need of a rub down.

What these flats need is some added cushion for support. Something in the heel area to alleviate a little bit of the pressure from walking on the hard ground all day. Now ideally, I would love to be “gelling,” but gel insoles are too thick, and since they usually rely only on the pressure of your foot and the actual shoe structure to keep them in place they could potentially fall out of an open shoe.

Cue the “High Heel Foam Inserts.”

These are better than the gel insoles for thongs, flip flops, and all other flat open sandals because they aren’t as thick and won’t compromise the “flatness” of your shoe. Plus they have a sticky strip on the back to keep them securely in place. Even better, these inserts usually come in a pack of 3 for about $10 – $13 – I got the CVS brand – and a variety of colors if you feel the need to color coordinate with the shoe lining.

When placing them in the shoe, you may need to play around with them before removing the adhesive strip to get the best positioning for your feet. And don’t be afraid to cut those puppies in half if you have tiny baby feet or just want something more customized! Once you’ve got your placement down, peel and stick.

Your shoes have now been comfortized! You’re welcome

