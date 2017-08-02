BE SCENE: DIA Announces FASH BASH 2017

Founders Junior Council (FJC), a young professionals’ auxiliary of the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA), will host its signature fundraiser, Fash Bash®, in the seventh year of partnership with Neiman Marcus, on Thursday, August 17, 2017, at 7 p.m. at the DIA.

Fash Bash—a perennial record-breaking fundraiser for the museum and one of the region’s most popular seasonal events—is a one-of-a-kind evening showcasing fashion, food and fun against the grand backdrop of the DIA. The celebration kicks off with an outdoor cocktail party, followed by Neiman Marcus’ “Art of Fashion” runway show in the museum’s magnificent Great Hall and Rivera Court, and concludes with drinks and dancing at The Lincoln Motor Company Afterglow, sponsored for the third year by Lincoln.

“Every year, Detroit continues to further position itself as being one of the few cities in the United States that has an unmatched arts and fashion scene,” said David Gasper, FJC president. “Fash Bash gives residents and Detroit visitors alike the opportunity to celebrate the arts and fashion in our city through such a sophisticated event featuring one of the most well-known designers in our city.”

Some tickets are still on sale for the public at the following levels:

· Haute Couture: For $750, this ticket includes priority reserved seating in the front row for the fashion show and access to The Lincoln Motor Company Afterglow. If two Haute Couture tickets are purchased, recipient will also receive a $100 Neiman Marcus gift card. Limited to 200 tickets.

· The Lincoln Motor Company Afterglow: For $150, this ticket provides access to The Lincoln Motor Company Afterglow.

To purchase Afterglow tickets, please visit www.dia.org/fjc or call the DIA ticketing office at 313.833.4005.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: