The Michigan Chronicle mayoral candidate questionnaires

As part of the endorsement process, the Michigan Chronicle asked each candidate to fill out a questionnaire to help us make our decision. Most of them responded, some of them did not. If you don’t see a candidate here it is because we did not receive an answered questionnaire from that candidate. Due to space constrictions we were not able to include even the questionnaires sent to us by the candidates we chose in this morning’s print edition. However, thankfully, no such space restrictions exist online. Therefore, for those among you who like to have as much information as possible about each candidate before making your decision, we decided to publish each and every answered questionnaire that we received. Regardless of who we decided to endorse. Because at the end of the day, despite what we may think, the decision should be – and is – still up to you. The voter. And you deserve all the info you can get.

Mayor Mike Duggan

Why do you want a second term? We’ve made a lot of progress as a city in the past few years, but there is much more left to do. It’s as simple as that.

Why do you believe you are still the best person to get this job done? That will be for voters to decide. The feedback that I hear every day from the residents I meet in living rooms, and at barbeques and other community events is that they see the progress we’ve made and want it to continue. They also appreciate having an administration that is so deeply rooted in the neighborhoods and responsive to their needs.

If elected to a second term, what would be your top three priorities that you would tackle during the beginning of your second term and why? What remains unfinished? For us as an administration, everything we are doing is about providing opportunity for Detroiters. Unemployment is half of what it was when I took office and at its lowest level since 2000 and about 20,000 more Detroiters have jobs today compared to four years ago. But our unemployment rate is still the highest in the state. That’s why we created Detroit At Work and have 8,000 young Detroiters employed this summer to provide pathways to job opportunities and, ultimately, well-paying careers. We’ve also partnered with the plumbers and carpenters unions, which have committed to greatly expanding the number of Detroit residents in the apprenticeship program and membership. That’s why we created the Detroit Promise, to make sure every child who graduates from a Detroit school can get two years of tuition free community college, and if they keep their grades up, four years of college. We need to prepare our residents for the opportunities that are coming to the city through projects like the $100 million Flex-N-Gate plant being built on the east side and for jobs in the growing sectors of health care and technology. We’re going to keep doing this and building on it.

One of the programs I’m most proud of is Motor City Match. Next month we are going to announce our 8th round of grant winners. When we do, we will have awarded $2 million in grant funds to help small businesses open or expand in our city. Nearly 20 businesses have already opened and as many more are under construction, while another 40 or so are in the pipeline. We’ve also helped hundreds more with business plans and other forms of technical support. But what I’m most proud of is the fact that more than two-thirds of these businesses are Detroit based and minority owned. That’s the kind of opportunity we are creating and are going to work to expand.

The biggest things I would have like to see happen by now are auto insurance reform and the Detroit Education Commission. Those two issues represent two of our greatest challenges to keeping and attracting residents to the city. We are seeing a lot of movement on auto insurance in Lansing and I feel as confident as I ever have that this is finally going to be dealt with.

Detroit still has a serious problem with poverty, illiteracy, and joblessness. Many Detroiters are not qualified for most available employment opportunities in the Detroit metro area. Please talk about your plan to close the gap between available –and anticipated – employment opportunities and those who need opportunity the most. You’re exactly right and that speaks directly to the top priority I stated earlier. Detroit at Work gives Detroit residents a clear path to jobs that we know are in demand today and will be in demand tomorrow. It doesn’t do much good to train someone for a job that doesn’t exit, so we are focusing on the skilled trades, health care, technology and others. We also have a serious effort underway to bring back a much more robust vocational training program at Randolph school, which used to train hundreds of residents a year in the skilled trades. We’re raising funds now and are going to be able to make an announcement later this summer. And we’re going to keep growing the Detroit Promise so every Detroit graduate has the opportunity to go to a two-year or four-year college tuition free. That is something I’m very proud of because there are very few cities in the country where our young people have this sort of opportunity.

Assuming you believe Detroit is heading in the right direction, what must be done to keep the city on the right track? We have to keep our financial house in order. Our CFO, John Hill, and his team have done just a great job restoring fiscal integrity to the city. We’ve certified two straight balanced budgets – with surpluses – and finished last year with another projected surplus. Once the audit comes back in the spring, we will be in a position to be out from under the oversight of the state’s financial review commission and be fully back to being a city of self-determination. It’s also important that the Mayor and City Council continue to have a professional and constructive working partnership, as we have these past four years. That’s one of the biggest changes in city government. It used to be that the city was routinely embarrassed by fights between the Mayor and Council, or the Mayor and the Governor. That’s not the case anymore and we’ve been able to get a lot of good things done as a result.

When you meet with average Detroiters, what do they tell you are their primary concerns about the city? What do they think is going well, and what do they say could be better? It used to be that my biggest complaints were dark streets, trash not getting picked up and the buses, police and EMS not showing up. We’ve pretty well fixed all of those things and so now, the complaints I am hearing are things like dead trees that need to be removed, broken sidewalks. That tells me two things: First, it says that residents recognize those earlier issues have been substantially addressed because I’m not getting those complaints anymore. Second, it tells me that residents now have confidence in their city and the Department of Neighborhoods to get the issues on their block taken care of. There are always going to be some things that we can’t get to just yet, but that list is getting shorter. Now that you have served one term, you have received your fair share of criticism as well as praise. What criticism strikes you as the most unfair, or perhaps uninformed, and why? I don’t really concern myself with criticism. In a job like this, no matter what you do someone isn’t going to be happy. I actually want to hear criticism from residents because it lets me know where we need to improve.

Sen. Coleman A. Young II

Why do you want to be mayor?

I am submitting these responses by the date you requested. I do not expect that you will endorse me; however, I do not want your readers to think that I did not respond to your questionnaire. Thank you, Coleman.

I have attached a copy of my Plan for Detroit, which provides for a more equitable city that is transparent in its dealings and includes the voices of the citizenry in an environment that is customer service friendly. It is our overarching vision for Detroit’s administration of City Services.

I have also included a copy of my literature so that you can see what my accomplishments have been and what we have passed out to Detroiters.

1. Why do you want to be mayor?

I want to be Mayor so that we can implement my Plan for Detroit that advances our vision for Detroit… a Place where Strong Families are supported with Jobs, Safe Walkable Neighborhoods, Recreation, Good Schools, Retail Centers and Entertainment.

I want to be Mayor so that we can provide jobs, opportunities, secure and developing neighborhoods for ALL Detroiters.

I want to be Mayor of Detroit, because in a time when we have 48% of Detroit’s population living in poverty, we can do better. With all the billions of dollars that are flowing through downtown the Neighborhoods and the Detroiters who live there have been forgotten. I am running for Mayor because we need to have schools for our children so they do not have to walk an average of 3.4 – 4 miles to get to their neighborhood school.

We need rapid public transportation that goes more than 3 miles and helps our residents get from where they live to where they need to go. We need to bring Detroit into the 21st century with technology and creative thinking, caring professionals who will work for the citizens and not bid-rig or collude and then, admit that on network TV, nor expose our beloved city to another grand jury probe. We need honesty and integrity in the Mayor’s Office so that our children are not exposed unnecessarily to asbestos from mismanagement or our families caused to experience a Hepatitis A outbreak because of more water shutoffs than any other city in the United States.

2. What qualifies you to be mayor?

I have a 10-year record of service to The People of Detroit and the region. As a two-term, sitting State Senator – 1st District, I currently represent 400,000+ constituents from Alter Road to Gibraltar, MI. I represent 11 Downriver Cities and Downtown and Mid-town Detroit. (It is the same State Senate District of my father, Mayor Coleman A. Young).

From 2007 thru 2010 (2 Terms) I was a Michigan State Representative – 4th District, representing 100,000+ Constituents from near east to far east Detroit, including Downtown, Midtown and the North End.

My motto is From Alter to Gibraltar… Elected and Always Working Hard for YOU ! Everybody LOVES Coleman… And Coleman LOVES The People!

I currently sit on the Senate Appropriations Committee and have passed $500,000 for the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, $2,000,000 to keep Focus Hope open, $6,800,000 for Heat and Eat that allows the State to draw down up to $300,000,000 more dollars.

I have created over 10,000 jobs through movie tax credits. I have passed landmark civil rights legislation that ensures paid maternity leave for female police and firefighters that was extended to ALL women in Michigan in private and public employment. I have helped people stay in their homes by extending neighborhood enterprise zones. I have also passed legislation regulating the medical marijuana industry, assisting energy cost recovery, increasing blight control, and created the Michigan Tax Tribunal Fund. I believe that it is an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Michigan and I have made constituent services my priority, which includes putting people back to work, expanding literacy with quality schools, reducing auto insurance costs, clean air and water and public safety.

3. How do you see the job, and why are you the best person to get this job done?

I see the job in accordance with the Oath of Office required by the Mayor of Detroit “Every elective officer and every appointee before entering on official duties shall take and subscribe the following oath before the Detroit City Clerk: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this state and that I will faithfully discharge the duties of office to the best of my ability.” The original of the oath shall be filed in the Office of the City Clerk and a copy provided to the elective officer or the appointee.” (Detroit City Code. Sec. 2-103)

Further, as an officer of the State I have sworn to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of Michigan since 2006. The Michigan Constitution states the following:

All political power is inherent in the people. Government is instituted for their equal benefit, security and protection. (Michigan Constitution, Article 1, Section 1, 1963)

No person shall be denied the equal protection of the laws; nor shall any person be denied the enjoyment of his civil or political rights or be discriminated against in the exercise thereof because of religion, race, color or national origin. The legislature shall implement this section by appropriate legislation. (Michigan Constitution, Article 1, Section 2, 1963)

The difference between services in our neighborhoods and downtown and midtown is discriminatory on its face. Let us Unite our City in a more equitable way for all Detroiters.

4. If elected to be the next mayor of Detroit, what would be your top three priorities that you would tackle during your first year in office and why?

Please see my Plan For Detroit. I believe that I can walk and chew gum at the same time. There is no reason to limit ourselves to 3 priorities in a city with the creative, innovative and energetic people that live in Detroit. We can increase the number of priorities beyond 3 for the first year.

I have been able to accomplish what I have done in the State House and Senate without having been in the majority. Often, I have stood alone to speak up for what is right for the constituency in Detroit and my district, such as my opposition to the union-busting Right to Work Legislation and the Grand Bargain, which was not Grand nor a Bargain for the citizens of Detroit.

It requires focused energy, focused effort, focused faith and hard work. Our accomplishments can be limitless when we put the necessary work in a righteous and earnest manner towards supporting The People of our city.

5. Detroit still has a serious problem with poverty, illiteracy, and joblessness. Many Detroiters are not qualified for most available employment opportunities in the Detroit metro area. What is your plan to close the gap between available – and anticipated – employment opportunities and those who need opportunity the most?

My Plan for Detroit has the following headings: Constitutional Breaches, Crime/Security, Auto Insurance Reform, Education/Literacy/Transformative Leadership, Entrepreneurs & Economic Development, Transportation Innovation & DDOT, Environmental Issues, Blight/Aesthetics, Health Care, Homelessness, and Poverty; which includes your issues listed in Question 4.

6. Is Detroit heading in the right direction? If not, why not? What would you do to turn things around and what would be your prescribed course correction for the city? If you think Detroit is doing great, please explain why.

Detroit is NOT headed in the right direction. I explain that in my plan and in your Question 2 above:

The difference between services in our neighborhoods and downtown and midtown is discriminatory on its face. Let us Unite our City in a more equitable way for all Detroiters.

Artecia Bomer

1. Why do you want to be mayor?

I want to be Mayor because Detroit need me to become Mayor. I realize and fully understand that Detroit is at a critical time in life, and is living under the authority of a failed proven leader who has promised, but has not brought forth enough love, attention or efforts to turn this city around back to it’s original state of Detroit Glory.

I may not have experience in being Mayor, but neither Our now Mayor or any other candidate running for the very first time. Being a Mayor means more than having authority over an entire city, a Mayor’s job is to also create a vision, a new blueprint for a sustainable Detroit. A Mayor is a person who is not afraid to hold people of power accountable when necessary. Detroit needs a Mayor who is willing to go through extra lengths to provide padded for our Youth, our Seniors and our Entire Communities. I want to become Mayor so that generations from now, Detroiters can look back and say, Our Mayor, Articia Bomer, helped save Detroit.

2. What qualifies you to be mayor?

My past and present leadership abilities I feel would qualify me. I am a resident of this great City of Detroit and have been pretty much all of my life here on this green earth. Also my blood, sweat and tears from canvassing all around Detroit in various areas during rain, sleet and snow to establish qualifying petitions that were honored. These great efforts are the reason why my name made it on the ballot. I feel that at the least, being qualified to make the ballot is a blessing and justifies qualification.

3. How do you see the job, and why are you the best person to get this job done?

I see the job as being Mayor a challenging job. Someone has to do it. Becoming Mayor for me would come natural and as easy as 1-2-3.

I can explain using 3 words:

VISION, PREPARATION, EXECUTION

To take on this job, one must have the knowledge as to what it realistically means to be a Mayor. One should also come up with realistic plans, in my case the perfect realistic plans for their city which includes everyone, everywhere and everything. Once elected, that person should forthwith, start executing those plans to give the people what was promised to them. I feel that a lot can be done within the first 100 days in office. As a newly elected Mayor, you owe it to the voters to keep it real and not disappoint them by failing them. A Mayor should not take the tax payer’s hard earned wages and turn around and abandon them. A Mayor should not go into office selfish hearted with the notion to pad their own pockets without first padding the pockets of our communities both inner and outer.

4. If elected to be the next mayor of Detroit, what would be your top three priorities that you would tackle during your first year in office and why?

The first 3 issues that I would tackle in my first year in office will be the following:

Safety

Education

Homelessness

Let’s talk about safety first.

Anything you do in life And everywhere you go, the top thing on a person’s mind is the question of “Are they safe”

As Mayor, I have to bend over backwards, stay up in the wee hours of the night to ensure the Communities are safe. Whatever it takes to bring security back to Detroit, I as Mayor MUST do it. Detroit does not have enough street lights and or bright enough street lights to see danger ahead of us. It is easy to feel unsafe in a dark alley, and also on dark streets as well. The residents are still complaining of lights…that means our Mayor is not doing enough to get those extra lights up and running. It is a Mayor’s job to answer the needs of the citizens. I will answer the citizens.

Next, I will discuss Education.

The kind of education I am referring to is not about the public school systems, because that is a state issue. I am talking about educating Detroiters on how to pick up after themselves, how to keep account of where their children are at all times, how to combat crime, how to install smoke detectors in their homes or business. Help Detroiters learn how to budget to stay afloat of becoming or staying broke. Teach Detroiters how to love and not hate. Let Detroiters in on every decision that is made with Detroit in mind.

Last but not least, I will discuss with Detroiters on how to rise up against all odds and declare that they are at least willing to obtain permanent housing. When you clean up the streets, their will be no room for criminals to blend in. Providing homes to homeless individuals can and will provide a clear vision where criminals will find it hard to camouflage themselves.

5. Detroit still has a serious problem with poverty, illiteracy, and joblessness. Many Detroiters are not qualified for most available employment opportunities in the Detroit metro area. What is your plan to close the gap between available – and anticipated – employment opportunities and those who need opportunity the most?

I have already discussed what I can do to combat poverty, illiteracy and employment opportunities. So now with respect to unqualified residents that are searching for that perfect job, those individuals should have an outlet.

As Mayor, I will lobby for government funding so that our unqualified residents will have the opportunity to attend free citywide sponsored programs in a class setting so that citizens can obtain certification in the field of work they are looking to obtain.

6. Is Detroit heading in the right direction? If not, why not? What would you do to turn things around and what would be your prescribed course correction for the city? If you think Detroit is doing great, please explain why.

Detroit IS heading in the right direction because they have me as a Mayoral Candidate who is running for office along with other soldiers who are stepping up and putting their bid in for Mayor as well. Only one will win. The pressure is being placed upon whoever can reclaim Detroit. Our now Mayor knows that if he wins, Detroit WILL hold them accountable. Detroit will only spiral out of control more and more if we do not hold our leaders accountable for their wrongful and corrupt actions. Detroiters have the opportunity to make an epic decision this year.

I have some questions to ask Detroit my own self.

Do Detroiters want to vote for the same Mayor all over again and disappoint themselves all over again for the next 4 years? Do Detroiters want to vote for someone just because they hold the same last name as a past Mayor who was tied in with a VISTA Corruption scandal, or even attached to bad blood? Will Detroit be better off voting for Articia Bomer, a Mayor who cares about the entire city of Detroit? Will Detroit be better off with a Mayor who will be different from all the other Mayors who held office? Will Detroit be better off with a Mayor who is not a man at all. A Mayor who will be considered the very first Woman Mayor in Detroit’s history that in return will make this thee most epic election year in Detroit’s history of Mayors?

It is found that women have a maternal nature to love more and to care more about her babies. Detroit will be considered to be my babies that I will love, cherish and nurture back to good health. A woman has not had a chance to show her love and dedication that she can give to provide a strong and loving environment.

Detroit will never know if they can push forward with a woman representative if they don’t give that woman a chance.

Detroit has tried the rest, now it is time to vote in the best.

Articia Bomer, A Woman Mayor who really Care!

Thanking You In Advance for your time.

ARTICIABOMER FOR MAYOR OF DETROIT 2017

