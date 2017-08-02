The Michigan Chronicle candidate questionnaires: City Council at Large

First, a warning. This will be a long post.

As part of the endorsement process, the Michigan Chronicle asked each candidate to fill out a questionnaire to help us make our decision. Most of them responded, some of them did not. If you don’t see a candidate here it is because we did not receive an answered questionnaire from that candidate. Due to space constrictions we were not able to include even the questionnaires sent to us by the candidates we chose in this morning’s print edition. However, thankfully, no such space restrictions exist online. Therefore, for those among you who like to have as much information as possible about each candidate before making your decision, we decided to publish each and every answered questionnaire that we received. Regardless of who we decided to endorse. Because at the end of the day, despite what we may think, the decision should be – and is – still up to you. The voter. And you deserve all the info you can get.

City Council At Large:

Janee Ayers

Why do you want to serve another term? What remains unfinished?

First, I want to ensure that our progress provides opportunity for and is inclusive of Detroiters. This means that as we pay for our city’s operational needs, invest in infrastructure or in publicly funded projects like the Stadium, we must prioritize economic opportunity for Detroiters. Whether in the form of direct jobs or building our minority and Detroit-based businesses, Detroit tax dollars must circulate through our community first. Second, I want to strengthen and build sustainable, thriving neighborhoods. This means that our policies – land use, investments, and program priorities- should support building amenity-rich neighborhoods. In every thriving area, residents should have close access to healthy food, recreation, and affordable, reliable transit.

As an incumbent, how do you now see the job, and why are you still the best person to get this job done?

I am an incumbent after overwhelmingly winning the 2016 election to serve the partial term to which I was appointed in 2015. As a lifelong Detroiter and former Vice President of the Metro AFL-CIO and UNITE HERE!, representing and negotiating contracts for thousands of working families and Detroiters, I understand the challenges facing everyday citizens. Whether connecting residents to services, answering questions about city operations, or helping navigate the city bureaucracy, I make responsiveness and service a priority in my office. As well, have worked to legislate with integrity. This means learning the issues, staying informed, seeking diverse opinions, and balancing considerations. Above all, it means making decisions that keep the best interests of Detroit in mind. This is why I ask Detroiters for their vote, once again.

If re-elected, what would be your top three priorities and why?

I would continue my work to make our neighborhoods safer, increasing economic opportunities for Detroiters and helping citizens returning from incarceration when they come home.

4. Detroit still has a serious problem with poverty, illiteracy, and joblessness. Many Detroiters are not qualified for most available employment opportunities in the Detroit metro area. What can the council do to close the gap between available – and anticipated – employment opportunities and those who need opportunity the most?

As the sole council representative on the workforce development board, I can tell you that we are making progress to focus on job training and growth but there is still much to do. We must remain laser-focused on job training and placement. That’s why coordinating with trade schools, apprenticeship programs and potential employers is critical. I look forward to the coming year where city infrastructure projects will provide opportunities for good-paying jobs for Detroiters. Another essential piece of expanding opportunities for Detroiters is ensuring we have a strong system of reliable, affordable public transit that helps Detroiters get to jobs, on time, no matter where those jobs are.

5. Is Detroit heading in the right direction? If not, why not? What should the city council do to turn things around and what should be the prescribed course correction for the city? If you think Detroit is doing great, please explain why.

Generally, Detroit is heading in the right direction. Our financial “ship” is righting finally, and on a steady course with three balanced budgets since the bankruptcy. But the measure of our city must also be taken by looking at its citizens: Are they better off? Is the investment in Detroit inclusive of them? Are we growing our city? Here, we still have work to do. We have to maintain a focus on inclusive growth, improving the quality of life for everyday Detroiters and addressing those very challenging barriers to population growth that plague our current citizens like insurance rates, our education system and reliable regional transit. All are key to continuing to attract and retain residents.

Brenda Jones

Why do you want to serve another term? What remains unfinished?

I realized there are still those in the city who feel unrepresented and need to voice to address their concerns. I want to continue to work to improve the quality of life for all Detroiters by continuing to focus on JONES: Jobs, Opportunities, Neighborhoods, Education, and Safety. There are still public policy needs related to post-construction employment, small business opportunities, animal care and control, and human trafficking that I am still working to enhance the quality of life for Detroiters.

As council president and as an incumbent, how do you now see the job, and why are you still the best person to get this job done?

I believe that Detroit City Council functions at its best when civility and decorum are observed. Taking office during a very difficult time in Detroit’s history after the bankruptcy, I have restored respect and professional courtesy by collaborating and communicating with citizens, peers, the Administration and others, while maintaining legislative transparency. I am able to understand equally the needs of those in the workforce, the unions, the business community, educators and the neighborhoods. Serving for the last 12 years has allowed me to gain the experience and leadership necessary to address the issues and concerns of those diverse populations through the creation of new innovate legislation, policies, procedures, and appropriation strategies.

If re-elected, what would be your top three priorities and why?

My top three priorities are employment, safety and education. It is my legislative duty to ensure that our youth and workforce have access to demand-based education, training and placement. This guarantees stable income and drives property tax increases, which creates a long-term funding strategy for investment into schools, safety, transportation, blight and our neighborhoods.

Detroit still has a serious problem with poverty, illiteracy, and joblessness. Many Detroiters are not qualified for most available employment opportunities in the Detroit metro area. What can the council do to close the gap between available – and anticipated – employment opportunities and those who need opportunity the most?

Council can collaborate with employment and training providers such as DEGC, Focus Hope and others to expand training and placement opportunities. I chair the Skilled Trades Task Force, which exposes Detroiters to development projects, apprenticeships and career development resources. We offer job recruitment, employment fairs, expungement assistance and training. Council can make amendments to workforce development agreements such as my amendment to The Detroit Workforce Development Fund that includes a mandatory report submitted to the legislative body detailing how the funds were utilized and what programs were created. This allows Council to evaluate the effectiveness of current workforce development programs and make enhancements and improvements. Council can adopt policies such as my proposed legislation requiring projects that receive tax subsidies to commit 30% of contracts to Detroit-based companies.

Is Detroit heading in the right direction? If not, why not? What should the city council do to turn things around and what should be the prescribed course correction for the city? If you think Detroit is doing great, please explain why.

There have been many improvements within the City of Detroit. The city has seen a surge of development, a form of community benefits, stronger policies related to animal care and control, increased focus on neighborhood improvement projects and better public safety response times. While improvements have been made there are still policies and procedures that must be implemented to improve the quality of life for all Detroiters. Such improvements must address the quality of our schools, promote safer streets, provide for affordable utilities and stem the tide of gentrification. We all must work together to make Detroit the Detroit we want it to be.

Alisa McKinney

Why do you want to be a councilmember?

Because I could no longer stand to see my beloved City of Detroit left to rot in such stages of neglect, decay and lack of adequate police protection from crime. Something has to be done. Present City leaders – and especially the City Council—just sit back and let these new developers decide what the City’s priorities should be. Enough is enough! It is time for a Detroiter who is dedicated to the well-being of ALL of the city’s people to be in office. That candidate is myself—Alisa McKinney, running for Detroit City Council at Large in the upcoming election.

What qualifies you to be a member of the Detroit City Council? How do you see the job, and why are you the best person to get this job done?

As a life-time Detroiter whose parents brought me here when I was five years old, my well-educated experience as an entrepreneur for some thirty years, a registered real estate appraiser, property owner, I am qualified to be a member of the Detroit City Council. I am the best person to get this job done because no other member of Council has such experience, nor do most of them even seem interested in negotiating with business developers in order to obtain better treatment and inclusion for life-long Detroiters.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities that you would tackle during your first year in office and why?

My top three priorities would be to:

*To clean-up, up-date, and repair much of the neglected housing in all areas of the city.

*To work with new downtown businesses to see that more Detroiters are hired in their businesses.

*To work with high schools and community colleges to see that students are trained in new technologies, building trades, administrative skills, etc.

Detroit still has a serious problem with poverty, illiteracy, and joblessness. Many Detroiters are not qualified for most available employment opportunities in the Detroit metro area. What can the council do to close the gap between available – and anticipated – employment opportunities and those who need opportunity the most?

First, the City Council can demand that the 700 jobs—claimed by Detroit’s Crain’s Business editorial review of the State of the City to be unfilled positions—be filled with native Detroiters, the same category of people who held those jobs before the City filed bankruptcy. That Review, and other research, illustrate that while billions of dollars have been spent on downtown business development—i.e. nearly a million dollars (i.e. @$900,000) to building the new Basketball arena—practically zero has been spent on fixing up the high majority of “non-chosen” residential areas of the city.

There is something wrong: business statistics claim that dozens of old office buildings are now or soon will be renovated for occupancy. Thus, who is assuming that there are not enough Detroiters who know how to run computers, appraise properties and rental fees, paint walls in refurbished properties, run elevators, wash windows, wax floors, re-grout bricks, carpentry, plumbing and heating, update toilet facilities, etc.

Or do these developers also plan to bring their own people from out of town to do such work? These are all questions that members of Detroit’s City Council should ask, particularly those Council members who represent the City at Large. And as far as I know, I, Alisa McKinney, am the only candidate asking these types of questions!

Is Detroit heading in the right direction? If not, why not? What should the city council do to turn things around and what should be the prescribed course correction for the city? If you think Detroit is doing great, please explain why.

No, I do not think that Detroit is headed in the right direction, nor do I think the City is doing great. Further, I am appalled at those members of the City Council, particularly Council Members at Large, who argue that the City is doing great. To turn things around, the City Council must refocus its efforts away from the downtown and two special “chosen” districts for rehabilitation, and admit that ALL of Detroit needs serious rehabilitation.

Further, the Council must stop rubber stamping Mayor Duggan’s plans—such as taking $ 34.5 million from schools and recreation departments to help build a practicing arena for the Detroit Pistons. Seven members of the Council, including one At Large Council person, voted to taken funds away Detroit citizens and give it to this sports team. And regardless of what Council votes that have supposedly been taken, that Council vote has never been reversed!

To turn things around, Detroit’s City Council MUST start ruling for the citizens of the city, and not for the special interests of these new incoming developers who are—as quiet as it is kept—simply building their own city inside of that City that ‘real’ Detroiters love.

Beverly Kindle-Walker

Why do you want to be a councilmember?

I believe that I will be the voice of huge segment people who no longer feel connected to our City Government. We need Council Members who will prioritize the business of legislating City Government.

What qualifies you to be a member of the Detroit City Council?

I have pertinent legislative government experience. Currently I am a Legislative Assistant to Wayne County Commissioner Tim Killeen, D-Dist 1 where I assist in analyzing public policy issues. I am a former Legislative Assistant to Detroit City Council Members Brenda M. Scott and Clyde Cleveland. Also, I was a Neighborhood City Hall Manager for the Northeast Detroit Office and S. Schafer/Fort St Office.

3. How do you see the job, and why are you the best person to get this job done?

The main job of a Detroit City Council Member is to be the voice of the people by insuring a “check and balance” to the Mayor’s proposed initiatives. Making sure that the tedious process of Budget deliberations are fair and balanced for the people of Detroit. As a staff person for two former Detroit City Council Members, I know the commitment that is required to serve in that capacity.

4. If elected, what would be your top three priorities that you would tackle during your first year in office and why?

1.) I would like to restore Citizens District Council which will empower citizens regarding developments in the neighborhoods.

2.) Streamline the powers that have been conceded to the Detroit Land Bank.

3.) Address the problem of unfair/unwise water shut-offs and property tax foreclosures on occupied homes.

5. Detroit still has a serious problem with poverty, illiteracy, and joblessness. Many Detroiters are not qualified for most available employment opportunities in the Detroit metro area. What can the council do to close the gap between available – and anticipated – employment opportunities and those who need opportunity the most?

The Council has to make certain in the budget that the Mayor’s initiatives regarding workforce development/training are truly reflective of the needs in the community.

6. Is Detroit heading in the right direction? No.

If not, why not? Too many Detroiter’s are feeling disconnected to the process.

What should the city council do to turn things around and what should be the prescribed course correction for the city?

Open the lines of communication to the citizens about issues that affect them, informing them of resources and follow-up. I want to give voice to our youth by establishing a city-wide Youth Council.

Mary Waters

Why do you want to be a councilmember?

I believe that Detroiters need a strong voice on the City Council. I decided to run so that Detroit City Council is no longer a rubber stamp for the rich friends of Donald Trump while our neighborhoods and majority Detroit are ignored. We must invest in the people so that our City will thrive. Single Mothers and Grand Parents raising their Grand Children are struggling to make ends meet. We must fight to ensure that training and jobs are provided. We must Love those that we represent. When we do, we can do a better job of representing them.

What qualifies you to be a member of the Detroit City Council? How do you see the job, and why are you the best person to get this job done?

My legislative experience uniquely qualifies me to do the job. I served with honor and integrity and had perfect attendance during the 6 years of my service. State Representative for 6 years – 2001-2007; Vice –Chair Charter Revision Commission – 1994-1997; Current precinct Delegate; Member of Democratic Party State Central Committee; Graduate University of Michigan. I am the best person to do the job because I will put the people first before corporate welfare. There must be a balance between the Business community and our neighborhoods. As Vice-Chair of the Charter Revision Commission, I understood that we needed to offer incentives for Detroit Based Businesses. I fought to place a provision in the charter that still exists today. I will work to assist those who want to start a small business so that they are able to employ people from our communities.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities that you would tackle during your first year in office and why?

Budgetary Process. Detroit should adopt a “Zero Based” budgetary process. Every operation of city government should be required to justify its existence every budgetary cycle by detailing what citizens got for every dollar invested in that unit with no exceptions to determine the worth of that unit of Detroit City government to the people of Detroit.

Checks & balances. City Council is a legislative body for the purposes of providing a check and balance on the executive branch of the city (the mayor). Citizens are cheated when council becomes a mere extension of the mayor. No more rubber stamping.

Securing Detroit’s Fair Share of State, Federal and private sector dollars. We must work all of government from State to Federal to ensure that Detroit gets its fair share of dollars through effective relationship building and lobbying ourselves not just through slick consultant based firms.

Detroit still has a serious problem with poverty, illiteracy, and joblessness. Many Detroiters are not qualified for most available employment opportunities in the Detroit metro area. What can the council do to close the gap between available and anticipated – employment opportunities and those who need opportunity the most?

We need to encourage with startup dollars and entrepreneurial training; the establishment of neighborhood cluster food stores and other small business that are not just liquor stores to build our communities with distinct flavor from the people who live in the community. We should empower the people when it comes to their neighborhoods. Lobby for opportunities to assist those seeking employment to have their records cleared once they have paid their debt to society. I fought for record expungement during my service in Lansing because many of the young people indicated that it was tough for them to get employment; Assist single mothers with training and identifying employment opportunities. Fight to divert dollars to communities so that learning facilities are established. That means a center in the neighborhood for students to receive tutoring and access to computers and research materials.

Is Detroit heading in the right direction? if not, why not? What should the city council do to turn things around and what should be the prescribed course correction for the city? If you think Detroit is doing great, please explain why?

Detroit is going through a transformation. Some of it is good. We must have community benefit agreements that work for the people. There must be a culture of inclusivity created by those that would lead Detroit. How can we buy into the malarkey that Detroit is a comeback city when eighty-four percent (84%) of our children live in abject poverty? For example, I will work to improve the inhumane living conditions confronting single mothers in Detroit. That work will lay the foundation to address derivative issues that stem from wealth inequality and the systemic racism that has spawned the ugly reality of ‘Two Detroit’s”.

There must be profit sharing with city residents when Detroit gives away land and developers sell for a profit for any purpose other than that for which city property was conveyed. Detroit needs a community benefits agreement with real teeth that will penalize beneficiaries of city tax breaks or fiscal shape shifting that results in dollars allocated for schools or other entities going to for profit enterprises.

