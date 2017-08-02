The Michigan Chronicle Candidate Questionnaires: City Council District 4

First, a warning. This will be a long post.

As part of the endorsement process, the Michigan Chronicle asked each candidate to fill out a questionnaire to help us make our decision. Most of them responded, some of them did not. If you don’t see a candidate here it is because we did not receive an answered questionnaire from that candidate. Due to space constrictions we were not able to include even the questionnaires sent to us by the candidates we chose in this morning’s print edition. However, thankfully, no such space restrictions exist online. Therefore, for those among you who like to have as much information as possible about each candidate before making your decision, we decided to publish each and every answered questionnaire that we received. Regardless of who we decided to endorse. Because at the end of the day, despite what we may think, the decision should be – and is – still up to you. The voter. And you deserve all the info you can get.

Jackie Grant

Why do you want to be a council member?

I want to be council member for District 4 because I can do a a better job. Clearly I am closer to the residents. As a 30 year resident of the east side with 28 years of community service, I have a better understanding of the issues in District 4.

What qualifies you to be a member of the Detroit City Council? How do you see the job, and why are you the best person to get this job done?

I have statistical experience having worked at Loveland Technologies. All of the east side block clubs, associations and activist groups that I have worked with for many years have given me great insight into what residents are looking for in a person representing their concerns and needs for their community. Owning a downtown restaurant (The Money Tree) in the 90’s gave me first hand knowledge of dealing with city red tape and what needs to be streamlined to make business more efficient. Council has a responsibility to improve and smooth city services for Detroit citizens. Additionally, a crucial element of this job is for each councilperson to be the citizens’ conduit to city government.

I am the best person for the job because I have worked with eastside neighborhood groups solving issues individual neighbors have from foreclosure to dangerous building demolitions. The current councilperson, while he is certainly a decent individual, he simply has not moved the needle in District 4. His office simply has not responded to citizen issues as he should have.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities that you would tackle during your first year in office and why?

Oh my? So where do you want me to start?

-Prioritize demolition of fire damage structures using Fire Escrow Funds.

-End the auctioning of “occupied” tax foreclosed homes

-Bring new business to District 4’s 3 east west commercial corridors with Woodward incentives for Mack, Warren and Harper Avenue.

Detroit still has a serious problem with poverty, illiteracy, and joblessness. Many Detroiters are not qualified for most available employment opportunities in the Detroit metro area. What can the council do to close the gap between available – and anticipated – employment opportunities and those who need opportunity the most?

First, if you add poverty plus the inability to read you equal joblessness. To improve education and lower the dropout rate you must improve school attendance. Better school breakfast and lunch programs would be a start. For our mature workers on the job training programs and apprenticeships would be a start in the right direction. Job placement for returning citizens is, also, a priority.

What specific issues are you most concerned about in your district?

Issues that I am concerned with in District 4 are as follows:

-Revive the “Forgotten Neighborhoods”

-Outlaw Exploitive Land Contracts

-Help existing businesses grow

Is Detroit heading in the right direction? If not, why not? What should the city council do to turn things around and what should be the prescribed course correction for the city? If you think Detroit is doing great, please explain why.

This is a yes and no question and answer. Our city is certainly in better shape than in our recession days, but there is a lot to be improved on. To start with neighborhood policing could and should be expanded and school attendance (truancy) can and should be addressed. Getting our east side businesses repair and facade improvement grants will stabilize business and strengthen neighborhood economies. Our City and District 4 is slowly moving forward, but with properly placed incentives, things can be done faster.

Latisha Johnson

Why do you want to be a council member?

To be in a position to help sustain safe and vibrant neighborhoods, improve economic development, and enhance the quality of life of residents in District.

What qualifies you to be a member of the Detroit City Council? How do you see the job, and why are you the best person to get this job done?

The 10 years I’ve spent volunteering in the community to help empower people and improve the community, the three years I’ve served on the Board of Zoning Appeals, and having a Finance degree qualifies me to be a member of the Detroit City I see the primary job as amending and creating ordinances and setting the budget. I am the best person for the job because I’ve spent numerous years understanding and working through various issues our residents face. The best way to amend and/or create ordinances that improve the lives of our residents is to first understand their issues. Not to mention my Finance degree and experience on the Board of Zoning.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities that you would tackle during your first year in office and why?

Support extending the date and expanding the boundaries of the Neighborhood Enterprise Zone to support existing residents and encourage neighborhood revitalization. Neighborhood Commercial Improvements. Support changes in legislation that prevents commercial property owners from entering into a payment agreement for vacant properties. It has led to blighted corridors. Community Benefits Ordinance amendments. Review the total investment thresholds. Allow for greater transparency so all info is made available to Neighborhood Advisory Council members in a timely manner for review and suggestions.

Detroit still has a serious problem with poverty, illiteracy, and joblessness. Many Detroiters are not qualified for most available employment opportunities in the Detroit metro area. What can the council do to close the gap between available – and anticipated – employment opportunities and those who need opportunity the most?

Support reopening rec/community centers where training programs can be held and provide support to social service organizations to expand throughout the city to provide services to children and

What specific issues are you most concerned about in your district?

Blight Lack of community centers Lack of job training programs

Is Detroit heading in the right direction? If not, why not? What should the city council do to turn things around and what should be the prescribed course correction for the city? If you think Detroit is doing great, please explain

Some areas in Detroit are moving in the right direction but most of District 4 continues to be declining. We need support of our residents and neighborhoods; job training programs, community centers and improvements to neighborhood commercial. Additionally, as we provide grant support for commercial facades, we should also provide grant support to residents for exterior improvements to help maintain their property.

Andre Spivey

Why do you want to remain on the council?

I want to remain on the Detroit City Council to serve the citizens and a city that has given so much to me. The city is changing almost every day and I believe there needs to be continuity and those with institutional knowledge on the Council so as to not make the mistakes of the past and know which the direction the city ought to go. I believe I have brought professionalism, integrity, a work ethic, vision and a passion to represent and serve those who have entrusted me to represent them. I fully understand the role and responsibilities, knowing that going above and beyond is key to making sure the residents have good and honest representation.

Now that you are an incumbent, how do you see the job, and why are you still the best person to get this job done?

Now that I am an incumbent, I have a record with which to stand and one to be scrutinized. Having been first elected in 2009 and re-elected in 2013 I have seen some changes in the influence and effect of the Council but the responsibilities are constant. We still must be a part of the check and balance system, be fiscally responsible and represent all the interests of those who live, work, play and visit our city. I believe I am one of the best persons to get the job done based on my record, relationships I have development and honed and my desire to see the City of Detroit make its way to being a world class city.

If re-elected, what would be your top three priorities that you would tackle during your first year in office and why?

If re-elected I hope to get a couple ordinances passed I have in the queue. One ordinance is the Landlord/Tenant ordinance which requires all landlords to register their properties with a certificate of compliance and the second is making Project Green Light an ordinance requiring any business that will be open passed a certain time to have cameras strategically at their location. Another priority is working with the Mayor and my City Council colleagues to make sure the City of Detroit has one more year of having a balanced budget in order to fulfill the post-bankruptcy requirements of so the Financial Review Commission (FRC) can no longer be a part of the city’s financial decision making. Lastly, I want to increase civic engagement and voter advocacy. The area of Detroit that District 4 covers has historically had lower voter turnout. It is important for more residents to be registered and actually vote in local, county, state and national elections. I want to do a major voter registration and education drive to accomplish this goal.

Detroit still has a serious problem with poverty, illiteracy, and joblessness. Many Detroiters are not qualified for most available employment opportunities in the Detroit metro area. What can the council do to close the gap between available – and anticipated – employment opportunities and those who need opportunity the most?

The Council can continue to be an advocate for hiring Detroiters as new businesses come and existing businesses expand. There are qualified residents to fill these employment opportunities and where the number of qualified persons is not adequate, the city should work with local organizations to prepare persons to do so. Additionally, I have just started the City Council Taskforce on Economic Development and Inclusion. My aim for this taskforce is to get more local contractors to be vendors with the City of Detroit, prepare new businesses for growth, develop existing businesses for growth, train residents for current and future employment opportunities and make sure people of color are a part of the economic opportunities.

What specific issues are you most concerned about in your district?

There are a few issues of concern in my district. First, District 4 is the only district which does not have a recreation center. There are some districts with as many as three and District 4 has none. When the mayor presents the budget, and the council deliberates, there should be a conversation at the council table about allocating funds to build a new recreation center or allocating a portion of funds to be used in a public-private partnership. Another issue of concern is the development of the major thoroughfares. We have economic leakage within District 4 as many residents do their shopping in the Grosse Pointes, Harper Woods and St. Clair Shores. Those dollars can and need to be spent within the city limits to grow and develop our own economic base. The last issue and probably the most important is making sure the flooding in the lower portion of the district is contained. In 2016, there were 2 separate flood incidents which devastated a number of homes. This was not due to just the heavy downpour all at one time, but also due to the old infrastructure of the water department and the lack of properly deploying employees.

Is Detroit heading in the right direction? If not, why not? What should the city council do to turn things around and what should be the prescribed course correction for the city? If you think Detroit is doing great, please explain why.

There are areas that are going in the right direction while others still have a ways to go. I believe the overall reputation of the city the world over is getting better. As a native Detroiter, I have always thought of Detroit as a wonderful city, it is only now that the same thinking is shared among those who may not be from this area. Downtown and Midtown are well on the way with major investment, however greater emphasis needs to be put into the neighborhoods where the majority of the city’s population resid. In certain areas of the city, the crime rate has decreased while in others it has remained steady or increased. The number of graduates from the police academy who leave right after graduation needs to be stopped as well as making sure the makeup of the department and its leadership is ethnically reflective of the city itself. New businesses are opening in the city but those that have stayed need the same access to capital for expansion and growth. Regarding education, I am very optimistic with the newly elected school board and the new superintendent they hired however we have a ways to go with the academic achievement of the student population and attracting new students. As stated above, Detroit is on its way but we are not quite there which means we need an all hands on deck approach from government to the business sector, from the faith based community to the foundations and of course from the greatest asset of our city, the residents.

