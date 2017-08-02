The Michigan Chronicle Candidate Questionnaires: City Council District 6

As part of the endorsement process, the Michigan Chronicle asked each candidate to fill out a questionnaire to help us make our decision. Most of them responded, some of them did not. If you don’t see a candidate here it is because we did not receive an answered questionnaire from that candidate. Due to space constrictions we were not able to include even the questionnaires sent to us by the candidates we chose in this morning’s print edition. However, thankfully, no such space restrictions exist online. Therefore, for those among you who like to have as much information as possible about each candidate before making your decision, we decided to publish each and every answered questionnaire that we received. Regardless of who we decided to endorse. Because at the end of the day, despite what we may think, the decision should be – and is – still up to you. The voter. And you deserve all the info you can get.

Felicita Lugo

1-Why do you want to be a council member?

I would like to be a council member for quite a few reasons. I was born and raised in Detroit, attended the Detroit Public Schools, and have been actively volunteering in our community since the age of ten. My passions have always been directed at helping and assisting those who are in need because many helped me and my family when I was growing up. I have experienced the generosity from Detroiters and Detroit organizations and feel that their efforts have blessed me. I am thankful and desire to give back to our community now that I am in a position of strength, I feel overwhelmingly directed to use my skills and talents to positively impact residents who need it the most.

2-What qualifies you to be a member of the Detroit City Council? How do you see the job, and why are you the best person to get this job done?

I am qualified on many levels; I am a Certified Public Accountant with over 20 plus years of business planning, contract review and analysis, budget implementation and design, negotiation, as well as corporate finance and taxation. I have worked on teams that have increased productivity for small and large corporations; I currently work at Ford Motor in financial reporting and implementation. I volunteer my time with various organizations including the American GI Forum (a family Veteran’s group) the Accounting Aid Society (helping low-income residents file their yearly tax returns) and many more.

City Council is the legislative branch. Council members enact ordinances, review budgets and city contracts, and make policy that affects business opportunities and growth. I am an expert at these functions.

3-If elected, what would be your top three priorities that you would tackle during your first year in office and why?

The top three priorities that I believe impact Detroiters the most are related in complex ways so that one issue has an effect on all the other issues. My first issue is unemployment; I plan to promote stable job opportunities by establishing an environment conductive for current and new small business growth. These jobs need to be accessible to unemployed Detroiters who may struggle with transportation. We are seeing this happen in downtown and midtown and there are many organizations working towards this goal. We just need to bring them to the table to work towards continuing and expanding this growth to the outlying neighborhoods. Secondly, budgets that city council approves needs to include dedicated resources and money that will immediately make a positive impact in outlying neighborhoods. Safety is still a top priority for all neighborhoods and continuing work to repair street lighting or emergency respond times makes a big difference in keeping residents safe. Thirdly, city government has a responsibility and duty to make sure elected officials are transparent, accountable and accessible to people. The policies that we enact impact so many people on so many different levels. From the enforcement of these ordinances to their implementation, city council members need to come from the perspective that they are public servants.

4-Detoit still has a serious problem with poverty, illiteracy, and joblessness. Many Detroiters are not qualified for most available employment opportunities in the Detroit metro area. What can council do to close the gap between available- and anticipated- employment opportunities and those who need opportunity the most?

Poverty, illiteracy and joblessness are a cycle; they feed off of one another. Find a solution to one of them and the cycle can be interrupted and broken. Detroiters have always had the reputation of being some of the hardest working people in the nation. However, due to changing global dynamics, Detroiters need new opportunities to learn new skills for current jobs. City council can create an infrastructure conducive to apprenticeships for skilled trades by working with major corporations to recruit and train Detroiters. City council members can hold contractors who have city contracts responsible so that that they will find hiring Detroiters desirable. My goal is to implement a program that will allow residents to work regardless of their education, job qualifications or personal history.

5-What specific issues are you most concerned about in your district?

I am most concerned about Detroit’s Urban Agenda. Detroit’s urban agenda is important for all neighborhoods, but it needs to be implemented carefully and equally. For Detroit, creating the conditions for successful implementation means focusing on planning, people and capital. Planning would include brining neighborhoods to the table in order to develop and sustain the neighborhood that they need. Land use, a community–driven approach can ensure that individual building and expansion, projects such as parks or community centers and programs would benefit the neighborhood and immediately improve the quality of life. Inviting and including people who have skills to develop such amenities such as laborers, skilled tradespeople and experts would ensure efficient completion of many neighborhood projects. Capital, or resources, would serve to serve well when planning and expertise are part of the solution. A city budget can allocate resources to all neighborhoods by assigning dedicated funding that would be used solely for that neighborhood.

I am also concerned about a rift that appears to be forming among Detroiters. The rift I’m referring to is the one I hear as commonly called Downtown and Midtown versus the rest of the city. City Council needs strong leadership to guide Detroiters into how to correctly understand this phenomenon and how to best tap into Downtown and Midtown so that other areas can enjoy the same kind of growth and renewal.

6-Is Detroit heading in the right direction? If not, why? What should the city council do to turn things around and what should be the prescribed course correction for the city? If you think Detroit is doing great, please explain why.

I believe Detroit is heading in the right direction. Investors are making positive strides in rebuilding our economy. Detroit is working on finding ways to solve water and sewer issues and strides through assistance programs have been made to improve billing and lower costs so that resident’s water supplies are left on. These programs need to remain in place and City Council needs to protect and continually make improvements on them. However, City Council can do more to negotiate with and attract more global corporations and manufacturing to the outlying areas where some residents are still struggling to find jobs and opportunities. City Council can take the lead to educate its residents on how to best work together with non-profits in order to solve some of the problems residents face.

It is important to focus on the outlying areas that have been neglected. These areas are some of the first scenes people see when coming to the city of Detroit. before entering Downtown. City Council can do more to improve the areas.

When I’ve been walking through the neighborhoods canvassing and knocking door-to-door I have been blessed with meeting and talking to so many strong and determined residents; Detroit’s residents are concerned about and love their city. This kind of energy inspires me and I would be honored and privileged to represent them in a City Council position.

