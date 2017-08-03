Black-owned Wedding Vendors

Every time someone gets engaged the first thing a bride-to-be inquires about is referrals. From the dress to the cake to the reception she wants to be reassured that she has the best. So to assist with the headache of wedding planning, we are offering some black owned vendors that you may have or may not have heard of before.

The Dress:

Beautiful Bridal By Keasha Rigsby | http://www.beautifulbridalwithkeasha.com

(313)877-9037

Beautiful Bridal with Keasha Rigsby is the only Bridal Boutique in the Motor City, Detroit; offering brides a glamorous and elegant shopping experience, the pioneering upscale store showcases a carefully curated collection of designer gowns through appointment-only one-on-one consultations with Ms. Rigsby herself. “I love every bride,” says Rigsby. “I like to imagine that each one is my daughter that I’m dressing for her wedding! I have three sons!!”

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: