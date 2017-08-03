826michigan is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring school-aged students to write confidently and skillfully with the help of adult volunteers in their communities. We operate two centers–in Ann Arbor and Detroit–and offer programs in schools and libraries in Detroit, Ypsilanti, and Ann Arbor. 826michigan programs are free, in keeping with our conviction that educational enrichment opportunities are for all.

We are seeking an experienced and dynamic leader to be our next executive director. Proven success in organizational leadership, fundraising, DEI, and staff management are essential, along with impeccable writing skills and a passion for youth, education, and writing.

To apply and for more information, please visit 826michigan.org/jobs

