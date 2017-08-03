Hannan Foundation to host 70 Over 70 Awards

The Hannan Foundation will host the inaugural 70 Over 70 Awards on Thursday, October 12 at the Roostertail.

“We are very excited to bring attention to the amazing older adults of metropolitan Detroit. So often they are overlooked and this event gives us the opportunity to showcase the human potential that continues, and in some cases, increases with age,”says Vincent Tilford, Hannan’s executive director.

The 70 Over 70 Class of 2017 will reflect the diverse interests, accomplishments and lifestyles of older adults in metro Detroit and awards will be bestowed in the following categories: Art, Lifetime Achievement, Entrepreneurship, Unsung Hero, Lifelong Learning, Civic/Community Leadership, and Changemaker.

All nominations will be reviewed by a judging panel comprised of Hannan Foundation staff and trustees, with one exemplary nominee in each category chosen to receive the Hannan 70 Over 70 Impact Award. The Impact Awards will be presented during the dinner program and all other awardees will be recognized by name at the event and highlighted in the program book.

The 70 Over 70 Awards is yet another example of how the Hannan Foundation is serving and honoring older adults. For over 90 years, Hannan has provided direct care coordination and lifelong learning opportunities to seniors in the tri-county area. Located in Midtown, programs and services allow older adults to remain living in their own homes, access transportation and meal services, navigate Medicare and Medicaid, explore their creative talents, and improve their health. The Hannan Foundation also houses the Ellen Kayrod Gallery, highlighting the work of artists over 60. The Kayrod Gallery hosts at least six exhibits per year and over 50 artists are currently featured in the Summer Open, running through August 11th.

Nominations for the 70 Over 70 Awards are being accepted until August 15th. Know an older adult who should be acknowledged? Visit 70overseventy.com, email tfraney@hannan.org, or call 313.833.1300 X20 to submit a nomination. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: