I See You Awards Recognized and Rewards Low-Budget Independent Filmmakers

Low-budget independent filmmakers now have an awards program designed specifically for them! Yes, there are plenty of film festivals, but there hasn’t been a Hollywood-style awards program recognizing and rewarding low-budget independent filmmakers until now!

The first annual I See You Awards® will be handed out on Sunday, August 27, 2017, at which time guests will have the opportunity to walk the official Blue Carpet! The ceremony will be held at the following location:

Bel Air Luxury Cinema

10100 E. Eight Mile Rd.

Detroit, MI 48234

Prior to the awards ceremony, on Thursday, August 24th, the Emagine Theater in Novi will host a screening of the nominated films so that the public will have an opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice Award.

In addition to the awards being handed out to independent filmmakers, Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who started her career as an independent filmmaker, will be honored with the Hollywood Excellence Award in recognition of her outstanding accomplishments in Hollywood and her passion for helping others succeed in the business.

Award-winning independent film actor Revon Yousif will serve as a co-host. Yousif was bornin Detroit, Michigan and raised in Sterling Heights. After graduating from Stevenson High School in 2009, Yousif embarked on a career in acting. After landing small roles on big studio films including Scream 4 and LOL, Yousif went on to star in 2101, an independent feature film directed by award-winning director, Kyle Misak. Recently, Yousif took home the Best Performance award for the short film, Amnesia, an entry in the 24-Hour Film Challenge put on by his Alma Mater, Oakland University.

The I See You Awards® were created by Terri J. Lee, a professional film critic who after years of reviewing movies for all of the major Hollywood studios, noticed that there was a void for small independent filmmakers. She felt that producers of low-budget independently-produced movies deserved recognition for their films

as well.

“In addition to being a film critic, I am an independent filmmaker myself, so I know firsthand the challenges that independent filmmakers face as they work to bring their projects to the big screen,” said Lee. “I believe indie filmmakers need and deserve to see their hard work, sacrifices and dedication recognized, so the idea for the I See You Awards® was born.”

Tickets to the First Annual I See You Awards® are available via Eventbrite, which can be

accessed on our website: www.iseeyouawards.com.

