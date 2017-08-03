Peacock Room To Open Flagship Store In Fisher Building This Fall

Detroit retail fashion entrepreneur Rachel Lutz announced today that Detroit’s historic Fisher Building, in addition to hosting her newest venture YAMA, will also be home to a second, vastly expanded, flagship store of her popular Peacock Room.

The Peacock Room and Frida in the Park Shelton will also continue to be part of her downtown Detroit retail mix, making the additional space announced today her fourth store. YAMA will open in September and The Peacock Room flagship will open in October.

“Our windows and entrance on Second Avenue will help to showcase Detroit’s retail vitality to people attending activities in New Center Park, the Fisher Theatre or working in the nearby offices,” said Lutz.

With typical Lutz flair, guests were shuttled to the Fisher Building in classic luxury cars provided by Detroit Classic Car Rentals, and were given a tour of the construction progress for YAMA and a sneak peek of the massive Peacock Room space.

Lutz’s expansion to the New Center area, with YAMA and now The Peacock Room, shows her belief in the strength of Detroit’s retail economy, she said. “It’s been an absolute whirlwind of activity, but it just makes me grateful that the city supports independent retailers so much,” said Lutz. Currently, the original Peacock Room shop and its sister store Frida, which itself expanded this summer, are in Midtown’s Park Shelton.

In all, Lutz’s four stores in two buildings will encompass nearly 7,000 square feet. The Peacock Room’s expansion to the Fisher Building was necessitated, Lutz said, by her loyal customers and by Detroit’s rapid development outward from the downtown areas. “The Peacock Room quickly grew out of our original footprint in the Park Shelton. It’s important to me to be able to grow along with the city’s increased appetite for retail,” said Lutz, “and that means making sure I’m connected to all the exciting changes happening all the way up the Woodward corridor.”

With the extra space in the Fisher Building, The Peacock Room flagship will feature something new: a small bridal boutique for the non-traditional bride who is looking for a vintage-inspired look.

“The addition of The Peacock Room flagship and YAMA will bring a great retailer with a strong following to the Fisher Building,” said Peter Cummings, executive chairman, The Platform. “New Center will become once again a retail hub for Detroit, with authentic local brands leading the way.”

As with all of her stores, the Peacock Room’s flagship store will continue to offer clothing options in sizes from 00 to 26, at all price points.

