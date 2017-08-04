Best in Black is back

The Michigan Chronicle is again proud to announce the return of the highly anticipated 2017 Best in Black Detroit awards. It is a community-driven award production to recognize black achievement across a wide range of categories, including Best Gospel Choir, Best Happy Hour, and Best Elected Official that resides or works in and around the Detroit area.

Finalists and winners are nominated and voted for by you, the community. This year, we are recognizing people and businesses in more than 40 categories, from Favorite Stylist to Best BBQ Joint in the D, we will honor those receiving the most nominations/votes during a live awards show in the fall.

If the outpouring of support generated by nominees and winners from last year’s inaugural 2016 Best In Black awards is any indication of turnout of this year’s event, the 2017 Best In Black award ceremony will be a major success.

In 2016, the community responded in a major way, with more than 4,000 nominations and more than 400 thousand votes cast. This year, the community can begin submitting their nominations beginning Friday, Aug. 4.

“The Michigan Chronicle is proud to recognize black owned businesses in our community that put their best foot forward every day. It is only fitting that the Michigan Chronicle, the voice of community, is the outlet in which to express our appreciation and gratitude for their hard work and commitment to excellence,” said Hiram E. Jackson, Real Times Media CEO and Michigan Chronicle publisher.

The kick off celebration for this year’s Best In Black event will be hosted by AJ Williams, editor of the Michigan Chronicle’s City.Life.Style section, at her monthly First Friday’s after-work affair. The launch party will he held on Friday, Aug. 4, 6 to 9 at 350 Terrace located at 350 Madison in Detroit. All are welcome to attend. There is no cover charge.

Here’s how the selection process works:

Visit http://www.bestinblackdetroit.com to submit your nomination. You can submit the name of your favorite black-owned business, entrepreneur or organization Aug. 4 through Sept. 4. Finalists will be announced on Sept. 13. Voters will be allowed to vote for one of the top finalists through Oct. 8. Votes will be tallied and the winner from each category will be announced at the much-anticipated Best In Black event in the fall. To ensure that your choice wins in each category, vote early and vote often.

We answered your call and expanded the scope of recognition by adding several new categories we thought worthy of recognition.

This year, we are excited to announce new categories such as Best Cake Lady, Best Church Organist or Pianist, Best Community Choir and Best Ballroom Instructor, to name a few. For a complete list of categories and to submit your nomination, visit http://www.bestinblackdetroit.com.

