City of Detroit announces street closings for this weekend

The Detroit Department of Public Works is announcing the following street closings:

· Brush between Beacon and Montcalm will be closed completely Aug. 5, 2017 for the Lions Pregame Tailgate event.

· Adams between Brush and John R will be closed completely Aug. 5, 2017 for the Lions Pregame Tailgate event.

· Livernois between Cambridge and St Martins will be closed completely Aug. 5, 2017 through Aug. 6, 2017 for Jazz on the Ave.

· Plaza Dr between First and Cass will be closed completely Jul. 17, 2017 through Aug. 31, 2017 for DTE Park.

· Grand River between Cass and Beech will be partially closed Jul. 24, 2017 through Sep. 29, 2017 for DTE Park.

· Cadillac Square between Woodward and Bates will be closed completely from now through Oct. 30, 2017 for Downtown Street Eats from 11AM to 2PM.

· Cadillac Square between Woodward and Bates will be closed completely from now through Oct. 30, 2017 for Sports Zone activities from 9AM to 9PM.

· Woodward between Jefferson and Larned will be closed completely beginning Jun. 8, 2017 until further notice for the Spirit of Detroit Plaza, a public space project.

· Jefferson between Griswold and Washington will be partially closed from now through Sep.13, 2017 for the Henry Garage Construction.

W Fisher between Woodward and Clifford will be partially closed from now through Sep. 13, 2017 for the Henry Garage Construction.

· Henry between Clifford and Park will be closed completely from now through Sep. 13, 2017 for the Henry Garage Construction.

· First between Plaza Dr and Grand River will be partially closed from now through Aug. 30, 2017 for the DTE Public Space Project.

Plaza Dr between First and Cass will be partially closed from now through Aug. 30, 2017 for the DTE Public Space Project

· Woodward between Clifford and Park will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31, 2017 for building renovation.

· Michigan at Third will be partially closed from now through Sep. 13, 2017 for signal work.

· Grand River between Griswold and Woodward will be partially closed Jul. 7, 2017 through Jul. 8, 2018 for façade restoration.

· Woodward between Grand River and John R will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31, 2017 for building renovation.

· W Adams between Broadway and Woodward will be partially closed from now through Sep. 26, 2017 for building renovation.

· W Congress between Shelby and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jun. 8, 2018 for building construction.

· W Lafayette between Cass and Washington will be partially closed from now through Nov. 15, 2017 for building renovation.

· Shelby between Fort and Lafayette will be partially closed from now through Dec. 24, 2017 for building renovation.

· Griswold between W. Grand River and John R will have northbound lane and parking lane closed from now through Mar. 1, 2018 for building renovation. However, one lane in each direction will be maintained.

· Shelby between Grand River and State will be closed completely from now through Sep. 10, 2017 for building construction.

· Park between Henry and W Fisher Service Drive will be closed completely from now through Sep. 13, 2017 for parking garage construction.

· Griswold between Michigan and State will be partially closed from now through Jan. 1, 2018 for building renovation.

· State between Woodward and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jan. 1, 2018 for building renovation.

· Centre between Grand River and Randolph will be closed completely from now through Nov. 8, 2017 for building construction.

· Grand River between Centre and Alley w/o Centre will be partially closed from now through Nov. 8, 2017 for building construction.

· John R between Adams and Broadway will be partially closed from now through Sep. 26, 2017 for building construction.

· Macomb and E Lafayette at St Antoine will be partially closed from now through Dec. 1, 2017 for sign removal.

· Temple between Park and Woodward will be partially closed from now through Dec. 16, 2017 for building renovation.

· Selden at W Grand Blvd will be partially closed from now through Nov. 9, 2017 for building construction.

· Third at W Grand Blvd will be partially closed from now through Nov. 9, 2017 for building construction.

· Alfred between John R and Brush will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Alfred w/o John R will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Division between Brush and Beaubien will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· John R between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Riopelle at Franklin will be partially closed from now through Aug. 26, 2017 for cable installation.

· Brush between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Evergreen between Cambridge and Seven Mile will be partially closed from now through Aug. 8, 2017 for fiber installation.

· Parker between St Paul and E Lafayette will be partially closed from now through Oct. 1, 2017 for fiber installation.

