Dynamic dining spots in District Detroit brings jobs

Mike’s Pizza Bar, a nod to visionary Detroit champion and Little Caesars Pizza co-founder Mike Ilitch, showcases artisanal-style pizza, craft beer

Sports & Social Detroit is a true sports lover’s destination where guests can enjoy the Little Caesars Arena atmosphere on event and non-event days and nights

More than 300 jobs available immediately, bringing total number of new, post-construction jobs at Little Caesars Arena to more than 2,000

The District Detroit continues to add unique experiences for residents, fans and visitors who want to live, work and play in a dynamic urban environment

The District Detroit is taking another leap forward with the addition of two specialty dining experiences to open concurrently with Little Caesars Arena in September. Mike’s Pizza Bar and Sports & Social Detroit will open to the public in the southeast corner of Little Caesars Arena on September 12 before a performance by Kid Rock, the first ticketed event at Little Caesars Arena. Guests do not need to have an event ticket to enjoy the dining experiences at Mike’s Pizza Bar and Sports & Social Detroit, which will serve patrons on both event and non-event days and nights.

These new dining opportunities add unique appeal to The District Detroit, a transformational $1.2 billion development that includes the innovative Little Caesars Arena, future home of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons; the new Little Caesars global headquarters expansion; the Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University; more than 680 new residential units in historic and new buildings, and existing treasures like the Fox Theatre, a National Historic Landmark. Additional local, regional and national restaurant, retail and office tenants will be announced in the future.

“It’s very fitting that Little Caesars Arena – a cornerstone of The District Detroit – will host these two exciting concepts centered around pizza and sports,” said Christopher Ilitch, President and CEO of Ilitch holdings, Inc. “My father got his entrepreneurial start in the pizza business operating out of a closet at Haig’s bar in Detroit, and Mike’s Pizza Bar acknowledges those humble beginnings in a uniquely Detroit environment. Sports & Social Detroit will be a sports lover’s dream and quickly become a fan favorite. My father would be so proud as we continue to make remarkable progress in our community and in The District Detroit by putting our businesses, our people, our investments and our hearts right here at home.”

The Dining Experiences

Mike’s Pizza Bar, anartisanal-style pizza kitchen, will specialize in handcrafted pizzas prepared and cooked in a dynamic open kitchen. The venue will feature indoor/outdoor dining and patio spaces in a social, family-friendly setting, as well as a custom signature bar that will serve a collection of carefully selected craft beer, custom cocktails and wine. Additionally, guests will be able to enjoy select menu items from a walk-up counter in the Little Caesars Arena’s Via concourse, providing a flexible environment to access the energy and amenities of both the venue and Little Caesars Arena.

Tremendous sports viewing opportunities come to life at Sports & Social Detroit,an electric gastro-pub style sports venue adjacent to Mike’s Pizza Bar near the southeast entrance to Little Caesars Arena. Featuring state-of-the-art audio and visual technology, Sports & Social Detroit captures an arena-like game day atmosphere in a comfortable setting for one-of-a-kind sports viewing providing fans the ultimate place to celebrate Detroit’s great sports teams. The venue boasts sophisticated indoor/outdoor dining and patio spaces, a custom bar, private dining room, and venue access from the Via concourse, a continuation of the same interactive arena experience as Mike’s Pizza Bar.

Hours will adjust based on the Little Caesars Arena event calendar. Seating will generally be on a first come, first served basis.

More Jobs Coming to The District Detroit Development

As part of growing The District Detroit development, Mike’s Pizza Bar and Sports & Social Detroit will bring well over 300 new jobs to Detroit. These jobs will bring total post-construction jobs at Little Caesars Arena to more than 2,000.

For more information about employment opportunities at Mike’s Pizza Bar or Sports & Social Detroit, please visithttp://www.MikesPizzaBarDetroit.com/ orhttp://www.SportsandSocialDetroit.com/, or The District Detroit Information Center located at 2239 Woodward Avenue. The District Detroit Information Center will be open weekdays beginning today for applications between noon – 7 p.m.

AboutThe District Detroit

The District Detroit is one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. Located in the heart of Detroit, this 50-block, mixed-use development led by the Ilitch organization unites eight world-class theaters, five neighborhoods and three professional sports venues in one vibrant, walkable destination for people who want to live, work and play in an exciting urban environment. Home to the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and Detroit Lions – The District Detroit represents the greatest density of professional sports teams in one downtown core in the country.

About Little Caesars Arena

Home to the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and other sports and entertainment events, concerts, family shows and community functions, the new Little Caesars Arena will feature a dramatic arena bowl, proximity to the action and great sight lines. Rich with the tradition of the Original Six™ Detroit Red Wings, the Detroit Pistons and Detroit’s incredible musical heritage, Little Caesars Arena will also feature state-of-the-art technology and fan amenities.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: