Healthcare executive named President/CEO of Advantage Health Centers

Advantage Health Centers, a Detroit-based Federally Qualified Health Center, has named Nina Abubakari as its Executive Director.

Ms. Abubakari, who had been Interim Executive Director of AHC and formerly served on its board, will be leading the charge to manage and grow the organizations presence, participation and patient-base throughout metro-Detroit.

“The ongoing uncertainly of healthcare increases the need for Advantage as an FQHC to strengthen our ability to meet the needs of our community,” noted Duane Lewis, AHC Board Chair. “Ms. Abubakari’s extensive background, comprehensive understanding and commitment to community heath greatly benefits Advantage, our patients and the community.”

Before joining Advantage Health Centers, Ms. Abubakari was the Managing Partner of Fern Health Solutions; her former roles also include serving as the former Director of Quality Improvement for Sinai-Grace Hospital of the Detroit Medical Center (DMC) Health System.

Ms. Abubakari holds a Juris Doctorate from Wayne State University, School of Law; a Master of Business Administration, Finance from Wayne State University, School of Business; a Master of Public Health, Epidemiology from the University of Minnesota, School of Public Health; and a Bachelor of Science, Biology and Women’s Studies from the University of Michigan, and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

She is an Adjunct Professor at the University of Detroit Mercy in Health Economics, Health Care Law and Regulations, Health in the Community, and an Adjunct Professor at Wayne County Community College where she teaches Introduction to Biology, and Human Ecology.

Ms. Abubakari is a member of the American Bar Association, American College of Healthcare Executives, and the local chapter Midwest Health Executives Group and Associates. She is also a certified 6 Sigma Black Belt, and is a proud resident of Detroit, MI.

