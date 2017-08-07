Detroit NAACP Voter Hotline ready to assist voters for Tuesday primary election

WHAT:

The Detroit Branch NAACP’s “Take Your Soles to the Polls” Campaign in its commitment to voter education, mobilization and protection is prepared to protect the vote for the Tuesday, August 8, 2017 Primary Election.

WHO:

Detroit Branch NAACP

WHEN:

Tuesday, August 8, 2017

7 am – 8 pm

WHERE:

Detroit Branch NAACP

8220 Second Avenue

Detroit, MI 48202

MORE DETAILS:

on Tuesday from 7 am – 8 pm The Detroit Branch NAACP Voter Hotline (313-664-2424 ) is set up to assist voters with questions about where to vote and to report any signs of voter intimidation or suppression. The voter hotline will be availablefrom

