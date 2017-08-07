WATCH: Bill Maher and Obama Impersonator Expose Republican Hypocrisy

Friday night, Bill Maher illustrated white privilege for his Real Time With Bill Maher viewership by showing how tolerant Republicans have become now that the President is a mediocre White man.

Maher points to the hypocrisy of a Republican party that has “pulled utter 180s on infrastructure, free trade, reducing debt, family values, the constitution…” Since seeing is believing, Maher partners with Obama impersonator Reggie Brown to show the farce (and impossibility) of Trump’s brain in Obama’s body.

Replicating Obama’s pitch and mannerisms, Brown delivered lines like, “I like people who weren’t captured,” and “Sorry losers and haters, but my IQ is one of the highest and you know it.” Perhaps one of the most impactful illustrations of the double standard that exists under White supremacy was Brown’s impression of Obama repeating Trump’s quotes about sexuality.

While Maher suggests that Republicans would have been disturbed if a Black man had said that he grabbed women by their genitalia without “even wait[ing],” as Trump said on Access Hollywood, he actually implicates an entire American public with double standards for acceptable manhood. “I don’t know the exact definition of white privilege,” Maher says, “but being able to talk about grabbing pussies and how big your dick is,and still getting elected president… that’s gotta come close.”

SOURCE: The Grio

