Detroit’s race for the city’s top job will be decided in the November election, and it could come down to the two most recognizable candidates for Detroit mayor: Incumbent Mike Duggan and challenger, state Sen. Coleman A. Young II, son of the late Mayor Coleman A. Young.

But do you know the other six challengers for one of the toughest job’s in the nation. You can see and here them here, just scroll and click.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: