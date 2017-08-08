The Michigan Chronicle Candidate Questionnaires: City Council District 3

First, a warning. This will be a long post.

As part of the endorsement process, the Michigan Chronicle asked each candidate to fill out a questionnaire to help us make our decision. Most of them responded, some of them did not. If you don’t see a candidate here it is because we did not receive an answered questionnaire from that candidate. Due to space constrictions we were not able to include even the questionnaires sent to us by the candidates we chose in this week’s print edition. However, thankfully, no such space restrictions exist online. Therefore, for those among you who like to have as much information as possible about each candidate before making your decision, we decided to publish each and every answered questionnaire that we received. Regardless of who we decided to endorse. Because at the end of the day, despite what we may think, the decision should be – and is – still up to you. The voter. And you deserve all the info you can get.

Russ Bellant

Why do you want to be a councilmember?

I was asked to run by a number of neighborhood leaders unhappy with the current incumbent. I chose to do so because I saw the neglect of issues and concerns for District residents who sought my help when their calls were ignored by the incumbent. I am appalled by his voting record on certain issues and his repeated character failures while claiming to represent our District.

I believe that there are policy alternatives to the issues of blight and key services such as water and sewerage practices that can lead to a reversal of depopulation of our District and I am ready to engage City leadership in what I believe will be a more constructive set of policies for our District and our City.

What qualifies you to be a member of the Detroit City Council? How do you see the job, and why are you the best person to get this job done?

I have served in a number of public capacities over the last 35 years that concern the well-being of our District and our City. Those include working for the City, which included our water department as a plant operator and in Human Resources as a supervisor where for 10 years I ran the skilled trades apprenticeship program. That work involved training skilled trades training for nine operating departments and planning with staff departments. I built that program into over 100 continuous participants while planning and supervising a multimillion dollar budget and coordinating training for 17 trades with nine schools.

From 1979 to 1983 I served in various student leadership capacities at Wayne State University, including Student Council president two years and editor of the student newspaper for a year. I served on the presidential search committee in 1982-83 and was sent to the University of Maryland to research the background of then-candidate Dr. David Adamany. I also served for three fiscal years on the University’s financial planning committee dealing with austerity budgets.

From 1993 to 2002, I testified dozens of times before the Legislature and other venues against bills to take control of our water and sewerage department. I studied our rate making practices, worked in our entire regional water system and wrote a history of how and why Detroit built the regional system. I engaged leaders throughout the region on our water department issues.

For six years I served on the Detroit Library Commission, including all officer positions. I was engaged in support of literacy and online interactive tutoring programs. I initiated reviews of abuses in contracting practices that lead to federal intervention and prosecution. During that period we also dealt with the operational consequences of the annual loss of millions of dollars in revenue due to reduced property tax collection. I helped lead the library millage renewal effort in 2014 and to block the Ilitch organization’s attempt to capture library millage for the arena project. I was recently appointed by our school board to return to the Library Commission.

I have been active with our school district since 1993, when I enrolled my daughter in DPS. I served on local school parent committees but also on several district wide bodies dealing with a superintendent search, facilities and food service. I attended every school board meeting, special meeting and many committee meetings from 2006-2012. In 2011 I wrote a detailed report on the gross financial and ethical abuses of emergency management at Detroit Public Schools and shared it in testimony at the Legislature.

I have served as president of our block club for eight years, of our neighborhood association for 1 1/2 years, as vice president of our eastside AARP chapter and am active in the Police Community Relations Council (CRC) bodies of the 9th and 11th precincts. I serve as Treasurer for the CRC for the 9th Precinct.

I served for 2 1/2 years as Chief of Staff and community liaison for State Representative Wendell Byrd, resigning to run for this office. During that period we initiated a number of community improvement projects with block clubs and neighborhood associations.

In sum, I have worked in leadership with the leading public institutions in the City for many years to improve services and accountability.

Finally, I plan to create a neighborhood fund using a $10,000 per year self-imposed pay cut, directing those funds for neighborhood needs. I will partner with other elected officials who wish to assist District 3.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities that you would tackle during your first year in office and why?

My interrelated three priorities are focused on population decline and the stopping the creation of new blight: Stop the new drainage fees that will be an impediment to small businesses and churches, while discouraging side lot ownership. Their justifications are not clearly defined and the use of the new revenue is yet to be spelled out.

Redirect substantial Hardest Hit Funds back to President Obama’s original intent to assist low income families with property taxes, spending only the unused balance on demolition. Grossly negligent property owners should be sued to pay for demolition costs, especially those institutions that never cut a blade of grass, shoveled a pound snow or boarded one empty portal. By doing this, millage dollars would be gained for our libraries, schools and City government which in turn would fund more essential services.

Focus on water affordability and curbing water shutoffs. The fivefold increase over the last twelve years for water costs is indefensible. When Detroit introduced its first water treatment plant a century ago, water-borne diseases disappeared in the City. Massive shutoffs bring unsanitary disposal of sewerage and use of less safe water into homes and neighborhoods. Our water and sewerage system is first and foremost a public health service and must be operated accordingly. Hence ensuring that water costs are minimized to allow maximum affordability is a priority.

Detroit still has a serious problem with poverty, illiteracy, and joblessness. Many Detroiters are not qualified for most available employment opportunities in the Detroit metro area. What can the council do to close the gap between available – and anticipated – employment opportunities and those who need opportunity the most?

Reintroduce apprenticeship training at City government. Encourage it at Detroit Public Schools, Wayne State University and other large employers. That is a driver and motivator for pre-apprenticeship education. When we create a sound list of apprenticeship applicants, share it with other employers after we have hired our own from it.

Develop a widespread mentoring/internship program between our schools and neighborhood businesses and non-profits to bring reality to the understanding of our youth and their futures – namely, why education matters.

Actively encourage the rebuilding and re-enrollment in our schools so that a higher critical mass of energy and financial and educational resources are brought into our school buildings.

Support more grant writing for adult literacy and supplementary education through Detroit Public Library branches and recreation centers.

Target food processing plants for locating into our eastside industrial park area and where are areas of land are abandoned near the airport. We not only offer air, rail and highway accessibility, but raw water access through our tunnels that few areas can match. Raw water is a key operating need of food processing plants. They are harmless to the environment, pay good wages, can buy local and regional agricultural output and offer job optimism to residents.

What specific issues are you most concerned about in your district?

The proliferation of “marijuana” clinics, which offers easier access to what I believe is a harmful substance and traffic of even more harmful substances. I oppose the City ordinance that allows these clinics and their “hustle” culture. The City should only allow medical marijuana to be provided through public health agencies or hospital or general medical clinic dispensaries.

Minimal provision of City services and a view downtown that has been explicitly been expressed here that “District 3 is a low priority.”

We have residential roads that ban heavy trucks and yet they roll and vibrate on these roads, damaging homes, and the City steadfastly refuses to enforce the ban. That is an attitude problem from downtown. And a costly problem for homeowners.

Part time library branches. Two of the four part time branches are in District 3.

Is Detroit heading in the right direction? If not, why not? What should the city council do to turn things around and what should be the prescribed course correction for the city? If you think Detroit is doing great, please explain why.

The City has phenomena in many directions. Positively, some private investment in commercial and industrial development that does not capture public revenue. A diminution of Lansing intervention in local affairs that is better for the City. There is still the problem of land banking property without a constructive disposition of that high volume of property. In District 3, 27% of the parcels are owned by the City. This is a testament to the consequence of high foreclosures and water shutoffs. We have the highest rates in the City. When factor in the highest number of school closures in Michigan, we need a new direction, including the steps mentioned in answers to the questions above. We are in a different reality than downtown development, like A Tale Of Two Cities. Voters who want change will have to vote for change.

Scott Benson

Why do you want to remain on the council?

To continue my work improving the quality of life in Detroit’s 3rd My office has been successful at creating jobs and bringing new resources to the northeast side of Detroit.

Now that you are an incumbent, how do you see the job, and why are you still the best person to get this job done?

The job requires far more patience than I initially thought. I came in with the expectation that we would change the world in minutes and I now see it takes years and often more than one term to accomplish your initial set of goals.

I am the best person because I have been able to make bring the resources to the north east side that were absent in the past. Examples of this can be seen in the nine construction cranes working in the 3rdDistrict, which is a direct result of my advocacy to bring development to our District. In addition, I have been able to bring HHF funds, which were absent before, to the 3rd District and this has resulted in the demolition of over 2,000 homes in our district.

If re-elected, what would be your top three priorities that you would tackle during your first year in office and why?

Continue with my job creation activities for the City and the 3rdDistrict in particular. Establish the block tier water affordability rate structure by ordinance, re-establish the Coleman A. Young International Airport as a commercial destination and create a dedicated revenue stream for the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Detroit still has a serious problem with poverty, illiteracy, and joblessness. Many Detroiters are not qualified for most available employment opportunities in the Detroit metro area. What can the council do to close the gap between available – and anticipated – employment opportunities and those who need opportunity the most?

Continue to do what we have been doing when development opportunities come to the table. Council currently ensures job opportunities are made available for all of our citizens on new developments that require Detroit investment incentives. This comes in many forms, but two examples are: ensuring developers are felon friendly employers and jobs accept a GED vs. high school diploma for employment.

What specific issues are you most concerned about in your district?

Crime, blight and job creation (economic development)

Is Detroit heading in the right direction? If not, why not? What should the city council do to turn things around and what should be the prescribed course correction for the city? If you think Detroit is doing great, please explain why.

Detroit is absolutely heading in the right direction. When I started this job 3.5 years ago we were under an emergency manager and in deficit spending. We now have a surplus, Detroit city services are functioning again and we are introducing/re-introducing city services, i.e. express bus service, new bus lines, street sweeping, etc. The budget has been balanced three years in a row and we are preparing to address our pension obligation that comes due in the year 2024 by utilizing our new Retiree Pension Protection Ordinance. While we are moving in the right direction there is still room for improvement. The neighborhoods are not seeing the investment that is occurring downtown and the level of safety is not where it needs to be for our citizens.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: