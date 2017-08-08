The Michigan Chronicle endorsements

MAYOR: Mayor Mike Duggan

The only fair way to grade Mayor Mike Duggan over the past four years is on a curve. And not a small curve. In short, we need to remember the condition the city was in when he took office. And we also need to remember how long it took for this city to get in that condition.

To begin one’s term of office in the midst of the largest municipal bankruptcy in history is slightly more than a minor bump in the road. It’s a mountain. That combined with everything else Detroit has been dealing with since seemingly forever adds up to one massive job description that would have defied the best efforts of anyone brave enough – or crazy enough – to sign up for the task.

Now nearing the end of that first term, it’s hard to make a credible argument that Detroit is no better than it was four years ago. That simply isn’t true. And although some of Duggan’s accomplishments may have been built on what was begun by his predecessors, that’s no crime nor does it negate the part he played in getting things done. Getting the street lights turned back on was a big deal, even if it wasn’t as big and sexy as District Detroit and all the other development occurring in and around downtown. The appearance of new and improved neighborhood parks like Gordon Park at 12th and Claremont, known for the past half century as the location where the ’67 Rebellion began, is something that makes a noticeable difference in a community. The recent announcement of plans to bring back Fitzgerald neighborhood on the city’s northwest side is also worth celebrating as a harbinger of things to come.

Still, it is difficult for many residents living in the far too many remaining impoverished Detroit neighborhoods not to feel left out whenever they hear about the New Detroit because the dramatic difference between what they see happening downtown versus what they see happening on their own block in their own corner of the world is, well, dramatic. The speed of change in downtown and Midtown almost has to be seen to be believed, and critics are not wrong to question why they are not sensing this same sense of urgency outside of that 7.2 square miles. While some would argue that the city’s core downtown had to take priority as the city’s economic heart, others might look at the desperation in the faces of so many Detroiters and wonder just how much longer they can be expected to patiently wait their turn.

Nevertheless, the plans revealed by Planning and Development Director Maurice Cox for the revitalization of at least seven Detroit neighborhoods gives definite cause for optimism, not because they are drawings on a board but because visual progress can actually be seen. And remember that Cox, nationally acknowledged as a planning and development superstar, was hired by Duggan. If Duggan wasn’t serious about neighborhoods, he never would have brought in Cox.

None of this is to suggest that the mayor deserves a pass on his missteps simply because he took on a big job. The persistent cloud still hanging over his administration due to the ongoing investigation surrounding how contracts were awarded in Duggan’s highly touted home demolition program is no small matter. The feds don’t get involved in minor discrepancies. Judging by some of Duggan’s responses to the investigation it sometimes seems as if he wants to shrug it off as an accidental slip-up that occurred because he and his team were simply too enthusiastic in pursuing a means to do the right thing by tearing down as many abandoned houses as fast as they could. But this appears to be more than a ‘whoopsie’ kind of slip-up.

Nevertheless, at the end of the day, Duggan has worked hard to make Detroit better, and he has surrounded himself with a team of similarly committed and highly qualified individuals who appear to be on the same page and on task when it comes to building a better city.

CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE : Brenda Jones, Janee Ayers

For City Council At Large, the Michigan Chronicle endorses both incumbents Brenda Jones and Janeé Ayers for re-election. Jones has served the community well overall as Council President, showing herself unafraid to challenge the powers-that-be in favor of giving more voice to the people in the neighborhoods. Although we may not always agree with her decisions, we believe her heart is truly with the people and has proven herself to be an able advocate on their behalf.

Janeé Ayers has also done a solid job during her time on the council and has earned the opportunity to serve her city for another term. Her strong focus on the need to create more jobs and opportunity for Detroiters, so many of whom remain unqualified and otherwise challenged for the jobs that are currently available and are likely to become available in the future. From her questionnaire:

“As the sole council representative on the workforce development board, I can tell you that we are making progress to focus on job training and growth but there is still much to do. We must remain laser-focused on job training and placement. That’s why coordinating with trade schools, apprenticeship programs and potential employers is critical. I look forward to the coming year where city infrastructure projects will provide opportunities for good-paying jobs for Detroiters. Another essential piece of expanding opportunities for Detroiters is ensuring we have a strong system of reliable, affordable public transit that helps Detroiters get to jobs, on time, no matter where those jobs are. “

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICTS:

DISTRICT 1: James Tate.

James Tate has managed to stay in touch with his constituents, regularly hosting community meetings where he directly addresses their concerns. Being accessible is a relatively simple yet extremely important part of the job. Also, Tate’s continued focus on trying to find a solution to the city’s abominably high auto insurance rates as well as his concern for revitalizing the business corridors in his district is appealing.

District 2: George Cushingberry

In the sometimes repetitive focus on some of his well-documented travails and shortcomings, what too often gets lost about George Cushingberry is his length of time in public service and the depth of knowledge that comes along with that knowledge and dedication. Few will argue that when Cushingberry is ‘on’ he is a force to be reckoned with, and few on the council can match his knowledge of the process or history of the institution. But unfortunately, when he slips off his game it can be frustrating to say the least. Still, his knowledge of, and participation in politics on both the state level as well as the county level and the local level have afforded him a level of insight that is still very valuable and should not be dismissed lightly. Institutional knowledge matters, and we believe George Cushingberry has earned the opportunity to serve another term.

DISTRICT 3: Scott Benson

Although there are some strong challengers in the race, Scott Benson has worked hard to create more jobs and opportunities for his constituents and some of those efforts have begun to bear fruit. Also his knowledge of planning and development issues, and his success at attracting development to his district, make us believe that Benson deserves another term in office.

DISTRICT 4: Andre Spivey.

Going for his third term on the council, Andre Spivey has proven himself to be a representative who is sensitive to the needs of his constituents and dedicated to working on their behalf. He also seeks to work well with his fellow councilmembers which is a definite plus. More specifically, his commitment to getting a recreation center for his district (he points out that his district is the only one without such a facility) is important in a city where young people are sorely in need of activities, especially during the summer. His pursuit of an ordinance that would force landlords to clean up their act by registering with the city and ensuring their certificate of compliance is up to date is another positive mood that could benefit not just his district but the entire city if implemented.

DISTRICT 5: NO PRIMARY

DISTRICT 6: No endorsement.

Raquel Castaneda Lopez did not return her questionnaire, and although challenger Felicita Lugo does appear promising, we don’t feel strong enough about Ms. Lugo at this point to confidently say she deserves to replace the incumbent candidate.

DISTRICT 7: No endorsement.

Incumbent Gabe Leland did not respond to our questionnaire, nor did his challengers, Regina Ross and Joanna Underwood. Consequently we will not be making any endorsement in this race.

CITY CLERK: Heaster Wheeler

If we were to go solely by incumbent City Clerk Janice Winfrey’s responses to our questionnaire, blocking out her past missteps, we might be inclined to grant her the opportunity to serve a fourth term in office. She has certainly cleaned up the office from the days of her predecessor and that is no small feat.

But it is simply not enough. Especially not with the calibre of challengers that have stepped up to the plate this time around. And especially given the debacle of 2016, where equipment failures and other issues resulted in vote counting discrepancies that caused some to [incorrectly] assert that the inefficiency of her office during one of the most critical presidential elections of our lifetime may have been what handed Michigan – and the presidential victory – to Republican candidate Donald Trump. The race was so close in Michigan that it is easy to understand the frustrations and anger felt by so many that Detroit was the one Michigan city said to be gumming up the works. And although Winfrey has pledged to learn from her mistakes, and has taken measures to ensure such a mistake would not happen again, it’s just too late.

Although the gap in competence between challengers Garlin Gilchrist and Heaster Wheeler is virtually razor thin, we believe that Wheeler should get the nod as the best choice to replace Winfrey. Gilchrist has an extremely impressive amount of relevant experience, especially for his age, but Wheeler’s length of time in the trenches of Detroit politics and grass roots activism, not to mention his experience as the executive director of the Detroit Chapter of the NAACP, the nation’s largest, give him an edge in this competition.

From his questionnaire:

“As executive director of the Detroit Branch NAACP, I raised and managed a $2 million+ budget, 21+ person staff and hundreds of volunteers addressing important issues for our city. In addition, I have worked as a Detroit firefighter, advocate for Detroit Public Schools, and served as an Assistant Wayne County Executive. My 20+ years of progressive advocacy, leadership and community commitment, coupled with my extensive experience mobilizing and organizing groups, uniquely qualifies me to lead reforms in the clerk’s office that will empower voters and reclaim our voice.”

We were also impressed with Wheeler’s commitment to work toward getting more voter engagement, something which is sorely needed in this city.

