Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest to make August 10 announcement of 10 semi-finalists

On Thursday, August 10, Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest will announce 10 semi-finalists competing to win $50,000 to help open a storefront in Detroit, Highland Park or Hamtramck.

Submissions to the contest opened in April. This will be the first public introduction of the 10 entrepreneurs hoping to win $50,000 from Comerica Bank plus more than $200,000 in pro-bono services from Hatch Detroit and its partners. The announcement event is presented by Bedrock Detroit.

“The submission process helps an entrepreneur solidify their business plan, builds their confidence and asks them to think about all aspects there are to opening a business. Hatch Detroit works to assist the top 10 contestants and other applicants toward their small business goals by working with them or introducing them to other organizations that can assist them as well,” said Vittoria Katanski, executive director, Hatch Detroit.

Attendees will have the opportunity to mingle with entrepreneurs, learn about their business concepts and sample their products before the general public.

Public voting to narrow down the 10 contestants to four finalists will open at midnight on Friday, August 11.

The event is not open to the public and will take place at the One Woodward Avenue Building located at 1 Woodward Ave. in Detroit. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the announcement will begin at 6 p.m.

Because of the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest:

60 different retail entrepreneurial ideas have been brought to the public

More than 1,500 small businesses have submitted to the contest

The public has cast more than 320,000 votes since it launched

The public has helped crown Hugh, La Feria, Batch Brewing Company, Sister Pie, Live Cycle Delight and Meta Physica Massage as contest winners

More than 35 Hatch Alumni are operating businesses, including: Detroit Vegan Soul, Busted Bra Shop, Rock City Eatery, Detroit Institute of Bagels, House of Pure Vin, 1701 Bespoke among others

About Hatch Detroit

Hatch Detroit is a Michigan based 501(c)(3) organization that champions and supports independent retail businesses in Detroit through funding, education, exposure, and mentoring. Hatch Detroit was founded by Nick Gorga, a Detroit native who is passionate about the revitalization of the city and inspiring others in the community to create change.

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA). Founded in Detroit in 1849, Comerica continues to invest in Michigan, including the multi-million dollar restoration of Comerica Bank Center, its Michigan Market headquarters in downtown Detroit. For generations, Comerica Bank has been making a positive difference in the lives of Michigan residents, helping its customers be successful and providing financial assistance to help charitable organizations meet their diverse goals. Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. To find us on Facebook, please visit http://www.facebook.com/Comerica. Follow us on Twitter at @ComericaCares.

