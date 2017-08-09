Cornerstone seeks 2,500 mentors

Donating Just 8 Hours of Time Per Year Can Help Transform a Young Life

Partner Morning Friend Karen Berkfield with 3rd Grader London Nedd

WHAT: Cornerstone is seeking volunteers from the community for a school-wide initiative, the Partner Morning Program.

The Partner Morning Program is exclusive to Cornerstone schools. Hundreds of volunteers called Partner Morning Friends come together to interact with students four times per year for just two hours per visit. Partner Morning Friends donate their time and interact with the more than 2,500 students in kindergarten through 8th grade. During the visit, Friends receive an overview of the subjects that students are studying, collaborate on special projects, talk about their interests and aspirations, and develop friendships with the students.

The volunteers are assigned to a classroom where the teacher supervises themed activities once per quarter. The students look forward to Partner Morning as it is a time the students can engage with others outside of their circle of influence that have made a commitment to be their Friend and support them along their educational journey. The need is to fulfill a goal, providing a mentor for every student.

Partner Morning Friends represent a diverse demographic comprised of corporate employees, retirees, stay-at-home moms, college students, and more, all committed to making a difference in the life of a child through the donation of time.

Zakia Brewer, a Cornerstone graduate and former Partner Morning student participant, current college student and Cornerstone summer intern said,

“Partner day is inspirational and motivational because hearing the partner’s life stories and their career stories inspire the students so they can become whomever they want as long as they make it a goal to accomplish. It’s motivational because at the end of Partner Morning students are motivated to keep pushing and working hard. I also, believe that the partners leave Partner Morning inspired by the students. Knowing that someone took the time out of their busy day to spend the morning with you is mind-blowing. Seeing that others truly care about the students’ education and their lives makes the students feel loved. I want to participate in Partner Morning so that the next generation of Cornerstone students will experience what I did.”

No special skills are required to volunteer and there is no financial obligation to be a Partner Morning Friend to a child at Cornerstone.

“We realize in life that strong relationships are key to confidence and success. This program equips students with the tools they need to cultivate relationships and to gain new perspectives that influence and transform their lives.” said Reid Gough, CEO, Cornerstone Education Group. “You would be amazed at the effect Partner Morning has on all who participate. Everyone leaves feeling inspired. There is no better feeling.”

WHERE: Lincoln- King Academy, Madison-Carver Academy, Cornerstone Jefferson- Douglass Academy and Cornerstone Leadership and Business Private High in Detroit; Washington-Parks Academy in Redford.

WHEN: September 2017, December 2017, March 2018 and June 2018. Exact days vary by school location.

TO LEARN MORE: CEGSchools.org

VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QU49ctGXzZ4

ABOUT: Cornerstone Education Group’s goal is to prepare children for a fulfilling life, emphasizing opportunities for higher education, home and family, and a successful career. Their approach focuses on building a foundation of good character and delivering an education based on excellence by drawing on the strengths of their schools, along with other high-performing Detroit schools, to better serve their students. Over the next three years, the Cornerstone Education Group will grow to serve more than 5,000 students, strengthen its position as a leader in urban education, and provide a solution to the educational crisis in Detroit.

Cornerstone Education Group operates four kindergarten through eighth grade charter schools and two high schools at five locations: Lincoln-King Academy, Madison-Carver Academy, Washington-Parks Academy, Cornerstone Health + Technology High School and the Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy. To learn more, visit http://CEGSchools.org/.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: