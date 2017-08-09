New Detroit commemorates 50th anniversary, presents Dealing with Race: The Unfinished Agenda

New Detroit, Inc., will hold a special board meeting this Thursday, Aug. 10 2017, to commemorate its inaugural board meeting, held Aug. 10, 1967 and to examine the status of race relations in Detroit and Southeast Michigan 50 years later.

On Aug. 10, 1967, acting on the request of Governor George W. Romney and Mayor Jerome Cavanagh, Joseph L. Hudson, Jr., convened 39 leaders, black and white, from all segments of the Detroit community. Their charge was to determine the root causes of the rebellion that had just occurred and to establish what could be done to ensure that it never happens again. Out of those deliberations came New Detroit, Inc.

Hudson will participate in the commemoration, to be held at the Northwest Activities Center at 18100 Meyers Road in Detroit from 9:00-11:30 a.m. The focus of the special board meeting will be “Dealing with Race: The Unfinished Agenda.”

“For the past 50 years, New Detroit has worked to achieve racial understanding and racial equity in metropolitan Detroit,” said New Detroit President and CEO Shirley Stancato. “This anniversary offers an opportune time to take stock of the progress we have made in race relations in those 50 years as well as to look at the work that still lies before us.

“We are particularly fortunate that Joe Hudson, who convened the original New Detroit board, will be with us to help look both at the intervening 50 years as well as the future.”

Hudson will be joined on a panel by The Hon. Alma G. Stallworth, former State Rep. and founder of the Black Caucus Foundation of MI, Father Norman P. Thomas, long-time pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Eastern Market, and Carol Goss, Fellow, Advanced Leadership Initiative Harvard University and Founder, Warrior Women Against Poverty. Moderator will be Catherine Kelly, former publisher of the Michigan Citizen.

A second panel will follow involving Misha LJ Stallworth, DPSCD Board Member, Shannon D. Smith, who works in global philanthropy for JPMorgan Chase, Andrew Stein, V.P. & Executive Director, City Year Detroit; and Hanan Yahya, 2016 New Detroit “Young Leader in Action” Awardee.

Moderator of the second panel will be Ron Fournier, Publisher/Editor of Crain’s Detroit Business.

“The two panels provide us with a unique combination of individuals who have been intimately involved in Detroit for the past 50 years and younger participants who represent the new leadership that is taking its place in Detroit,” said Stancato. “This meeting will provide us a very timely look at race relations in the city and the region and is a very fitting component as the city has observed the 50th anniversary of the 1967 rebellion.”

About New Detroit, Inc.

New Detroit, Inc. is a racial justice organization comprised of leaders from civil rights and advocacy organizations, human services, health and community organizations, business, labor, foundations, education, media and clergy. It is a private, non-profit, tax-exempt organization. New Detroit’s mission: “The metropolitan Detroit leadership organization working to identify and eliminate racial disparities in the region by building economic equity, social justice and racial understanding.”

For more information visit: www.newdetroit.org.

