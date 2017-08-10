Motown Museum summer camp attendees get sweet surprise

Hudsonville Ice Cream to gift aspiring musicians and entrepreneurs with ice cream

WHAT: Hudsonville Ice Cream has embraced the spirit of giving this summer, rolling out a Random Acts of Ice Cream campaign to deliver sweet treats to worthy individuals to brighten their days and celebrate kindness. This Friday, Hudsonville Ice Cream will surprise Motown Museum’s Motown EDU attendees with ice cream, the latest recipients of Random Acts of Ice Cream.

WHO: Motown EDU attendees, ages 14-17, who are aspiring singers, songwriters, musicians or entrepreneurs in the music industry and who attend Detroit-area high schools, will be the recipients of this sweet surprise.

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 11, 12:45 p.m.

WHERE: Wayne State University – State Hall

5143 Cass Ave.

Detroit, MI 48202

Parking:

Street parking near Cass and Warren Aves. or parking structure next to the WSU Welcome Center.

WHY: Hudsonville Ice Cream is using its Random Acts of Ice Cream campaign to celebrate deserving individuals all summer long. The campaign, which recognizes special people who are making a difference in their communities and in the lives of others, has received more than 800 nomination submissions from across the state, with more than 50 shipments of ice cream delivered to doorsteps in an act of goodwill.

The 4th annual Motown EDU summer camp began August 7 and encourages creative expression and entrepreneurial spirit. The attendees ages 14-17 are learning new skills and advancing their musical talents. This incredible opportunity is connecting high school students with industry professionals like singer-songwriter Rhonda Ross Kendrick and songwriter Antea Shelton throughout the two-week camp, allowing them to cultivate their talents and shine as they pursue their dreams.

