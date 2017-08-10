United Way recognized for century of service

To help commemorate the year-long centennial celebration of United Way for Southeastern Michigan, an organization that has served as the region’s unifier since 1917, Oakland County Board of Commissioners Chair Michael Gingell will present a proclamation to the nonprofit’s President and CEO Dr. Herman Gray.

Commissioner Gingell and members of his cabinet will formally acknowledge United Way for its contributions to Oakland County, including investments of more than $3 million in support of 30 nonprofit partner agencies. In addition, the Meet Up and Eat Up program is administered at 103 partner sites located throughout the county, and more than 14,000 calls last year alone were fielded by the nonprofit’s 2-1-1 agents to connect residents to a variety of social services tailored to their needs.

“We’re very pleased to be honoring United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s 100 years of service. Throughout its history, United Way has impacted countless lives across the region,” says Gingell. “I’m happy to recognize an organization that truly helps those in need and strengthens our community.”

“We all share the values and support the mission of United Way. As a community, we succeed when we lift each other up and invest in our shared prosperity,” says Oakland County Commissioner and Minority Caucus Chair Dave Woodward. “I’m really impressed with this organization’s genuine passion and commitment to helping everyone in Oakland County—working families, children, and seniors—to live happy, healthy lives.”

Oakland County Commissioners will make the formal presentation on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 9:30 a.m. at the Oakland County Campus (Commissioner’s Auditorium), located at 1200 N. Telegraph Road in Pontiac.

For more information about United Way for Southeastern Michigan, visit UnitedWaySem.org

