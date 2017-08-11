City of Atlanta Employee Wellness Center Opens at City Plaza

Mayor Kasim Reed and Commissioner Yvonne Cowser Yancy celebrated the grand opening of the new City of Atlanta Employee Wellness Center, the only health, fitness and wellness facility of its type in the metropolitan area. Wellness Center partners, including Crockett Dale, CEO of Healthstat, Jim Simpson, President of Kaiser Permanente GA and Yvan Milkin, President & CEO of Aquila Fitness Consulting, participated in the celebration.

The opening comes a little over a year and half from the date of the City of Atlanta’s acquisition of City Plaza, a 164 unit luxury apartment community with additional “bays”, several of which are occupied by the new health & wellness facility. The City then retained Atlanta-based JMG Realty, Inc. to manage the building. “Acquiring the City Plaza complex provides us with an important opportunity to enhance services for city residents,” Mayor Kasim Reed said. “I am excited about this opportunity and believe residents and employees will benefit from this acquisition for years to come.”

Mayor Reed certainly kept his word. The facilities opening comes as apart of Mayor Reed’s “A Healthier You” initiative, with a goal to support city employees and their families in reaching their personal health goals, all while cultivating a productive and healthy workforce.

In January of this year, a new Mobile Health Vehicle was made available to the City of Atlanta Employees.

The vehicle featured two exam rooms and a handicap accessible bathroom. Patients will also be provided with a wide range of primary care services including biometric screening for blood pressure, blood sugar levels, body mass index and cholesterol levels, in addition to health coaching and immunizations.

“I want to thank Kaiser Permanente of Georgia for partnering to provide our employees with greater access to essential services through this state-of-the-art mobile health care facility,” said Mayor Reed at the opening. “In 2012, my administration launched ‘A Healthier You’ initiative with a goal to expand the City’s focus on employee health and wellness. The new Mobile Health Vehicle helps us reach our goals by making it easier and more convenient for employees to get the care they need.”

The City of Atlanta is the third largest public sector health benefit plan in the state of Georgia with over 22,000 covered lives and an estimated $140 million annual insurance budget.

