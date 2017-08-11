City of Detroit announces street closings for Aug. 11 weekend

The Detroit Department of Public Works announces the following street closings:

· Brush between Beacon and Montcalm will be closed completely Aug. 12, 2017 for the Lions Pregame Tailgate event.

· Adams between Brush and John R will be closed completely Aug. 12, 2017 for the Lions Pregame Tailgate event.

· Washington between State and Michigan will be closed completely Aug. 12, 2017 from 9:30AM to 10:30AM for a private event.

· Sixteenth between Michigan and Lacomb Dr. will be closed completely Aug. 12, 2017 from 9AM to 5PM for the Corktown Criterium.

· Fourteenth between Michigan and Dalzelle St. will be closed completely Aug. 12, 2017 from 9AM to 5PM for the Corktown Criterium.

· Canfield at Second will be closed completely Aug. 12, 2017 from 6AM to 10PM for Scrap Fest.

· Fullerton between Manor and Ohio will be closed completely Aug. 12, 2017 from 9AM to 12PM for Bikes Parade and Showcase.

· Plaza Dr between First and Cass will be closed completely Jul. 17, 2017 through Aug. 31, 2017 for DTE Park.

· Grand River between Cass and Beech will be partially closed Jul. 24, 2017 through Sep. 29, 2017 for DTE Park.

· Cadillac Square between Woodward and Bates will be closed completely from now through Oct. 30, 2017 for Downtown Street Eats from 11AM to 2PM.

· Cadillac Square between Woodward and Bates will be closed completely from now through Oct. 30, 2017 for Sports Zone activities from 9AM to 9PM.

· Woodward between Jefferson and Larned will be closed completely beginning Jun. 8, 2017 until further notice for the Spirit of Detroit Plaza, a public space project.

· Shelby between Fort and W Congress will be partially closed from May 12, 2017 through Aug. 12, 2017 for crane work.

· Griswold between Clifford and Grand River will be partially closed from Aug. 15, 2017 through Aug. 21, 2017 for façade restoration.

· Jefferson between Griswold and Washington will be partially closed from now through Sep. 13, 2017 for the Henry Garage Construction.

· W Fisher between Woodward and Clifford will be partially closed from now through Aug. 14, 2017 for the crane work.

· Henry between Clifford and Park will be closed completely from now through Sep. 13, 2017 for the Henry Garage Construction.

· First between Plaza Dr and Grand River will be partially closed from now through Aug. 30, 2017 for the DTE Public Space Project.

· Plaza Dr between First and Cass will be partially closed from now through Aug. 30, 2017 for the DTE Public Space Project.

· Woodward between Clifford and Park will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31, 2017 for building renovation.

· Michigan at Third will be partially closed from now through Sep. 13, 2017 for signal work.

· Grand River between Griswold and Woodward will be partially closed Jul. 7, 2017 through Jul. 8, 2018 for façade restoration.

· Woodward between Grand River and John R will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31, 2017 for building renovation.

· W Adams between Broadway and Woodward will be partially closed from now through Sep. 26, 2017 for building renovation.

· W Congress between Shelby and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jun. 8, 2018 for building construction.

· W Lafayette between Cass and Washington will be partially closed from now through Nov. 15, 2017 for building renovation.

· Shelby between Fort and Lafayette will be partially closed from now through Dec. 24, 2017 for building renovation.

· Griswold between W. Grand River and John R will have northbound lane and parking lane closed from now through Mar. 1, 2018 for building renovation. However, one lane in each direction will be maintained.

· Shelby between Grand River and State will be closed completely from now through Sep. 10, 2017 for building construction.

· Park between Henry and W Fisher Service Drive will be closed completely from now through Sep. 13, 2017 for parking garage construction.

· Griswold between Michigan and State will be partially closed from now through Jan. 1, 2018 for building renovation.

· State between Woodward and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jan. 1, 2018 for building renovation.

· Centre between Grand River and Randolph will be closed completely from now through Nov. 8, 2017 for building construction.

· Grand River between Centre and Alley w/o Centre will be partially closed from now through Nov. 8, 2017 for building construction.

· John R between Adams and Broadway will be partially closed from now through Sep. 26, 2017 for building construction.

· Macomb and E Lafayette at St Antoine will be partially closed from now through Dec. 1, 2017 for sign removal.

· Temple between Park and Woodward will be partially closed from now through Dec. 16, 2017 for building renovation.

· Selden at W Grand Blvd will be partially closed from now through Nov. 9, 2017 for building construction.

· Third at W Grand Blvd will be partially closed from now through Nov. 9, 2017 for building construction.

· Alfred between John R and Brush will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

Alfred w/o John R will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development

· Division between Brush and Beaubien will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· John R between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Riopelle at Franklin will be partially closed from now through Aug. 26, 2017 for cable installation.

· Brush between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Parker between St Paul and E Lafayette will be partially closed from now through Oct. 1, 2017 for fiber installation.

· Trumbull between Grand River and Sycamore will be partially closed from now through Nov. 9, 2017 for demolition work.

