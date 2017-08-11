Maryland Working Families Endorses Ben Jealous for Governor of Maryland

Today, the Maryland Working Families Party endorsed former NAACP president & CEO Ben Jealous for Governor of Maryland.

Statement from Maryland Working Families Executive Director Charly Carter:

“We are thrilled to announce our endorsement of Ben Jealous for Governor of Maryland. Ben’s bold progressive vision for our state is exactly what we need to ensure new opportunities reach working families in every corner of our state.

“Ben is unafraid of challenging the status quo and standing up for what is right. He fought to repeal the death penalty in our state, stood up for our DREAMers, and to protect LGBTQ Marylanders by working for marriage equality. Working families need Ben Jealous by our side.

“Most importantly, Ben Jealous has a vision for our state that will energize voters across Maryland to turn out and work with everything we have to elect him and ensure his progressive vision becomes a reality.”

Ben Jealous issued the following statement on the endorsement:

“I am proud to have earned the Maryland Working Families endorsement, because I have spent my career fighting for working families.

“As Governor, I will work with progressive allies like the Maryland Working Families Party to ensure that our state gets back to doing big things again.

“Together we can win fights to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour, ensure every Marylander has quality affordable healthcare and an opportunity to go to college or learn a trade without incurring massive debt.

We have to make Maryland a state where hard work is enough to succeed. This is just the beginning of an important partnership in which we will fight for a bold progressive Maryland.”

Today’s endorsement came after a vote by Maryland Working Families’ Board of Directors, and comes along with the endorsement of the national Working Families Party.

# # #

Maryland Working Families is an independent grassroots political organization fighting for a government that represents the values and works for the needs of working families. To achieve these goals, Maryland Working Families is building a grassroots movement to hold our leaders accountable through public education and engagement; enacting progressive laws and policies that improve the economic security of working families; and developing and electing leaders who share our vision and values. Maryland Working Families is affiliated with the national Working Families Organization.

